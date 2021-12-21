Log in
Groupe Renault SignGroupe Renault Sign

News

Guillaume Sicard to take up role of managing director for Renault UK from January 1

  • Guillaume Sicard will start the new year as managing director and country head for Renault UK, Ireland, Malta and Cyprus
  • Vincent Tourette has been appointed another role within the group
  • Sicard comes from Renault China where he is COO with previous experience in senior roles in India and Turkey

Time 54 seconds ago

Managing director of Renault UK Vincent Tourette is moving to a new role within the group and a successor has now been announced. 

Guillaume Sicard will take up the role of country head and managing director Renault brand UK, Ireland, Malta and Cyprus from January 1, 2022.

He is currently COO for Renault China and has previously worked as president of Nissan India and COO of Renault Turkey.

Advert

Under the business’ current ‘Renaulution’ strategy, it says Sicard’s accomplishments in previous roles will make his contribution to the UK ‘instrumental over the next five years’.

Sicard commented: ‘I’m really excited to be joining a fantastic team in the UK. With the new Mégane E-Tech 100 per cent electric coming next year, it’s a crucial time for Renault both globally and in the UK.

‘I’m looking forward to the next step in our ‘Renaulution’ strategy as we ramp up our electrification plans.’

It is currently unknown where Tourette will be posted next.

Advert

He has been managing director of Renault UK since April 2017, having worked within the Renault-Nissan Alliance for 23 years.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190