H.R. Owen Bugatti London has hosted the UK’s only customer previews of Bugatti’s ultra-exclusive new Chiron Pur Sport.

The luxury car dealer’s premises in upmarket Mayfair played host to the previews. Opened in 2016, it’s Bugatti’s sole retailer in the UK.

The new Chiron Pur Sport takes the ‘regular’ Chiron and boasts improvements to the chassis, gearbox and the car’s 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16 engine. It’s limited to just 60 units worldwide.

H.R. Owen CEO, Ken Choo, said: ‘To represent an illustrious brand like Bugatti has always been a privilege for us, and we’re honoured to be able to offer our customers the unique opportunity to see the Chiron Pur Sport in the UK.

‘Since 1932, H.R. Owen has stood for only the best and we’re delighted that the manufacturer of some of the world’s most advanced and exclusive cars trust us to be their sole UK partner.’

Bugatti London is consistently one of the top Bugatti retailers in the world, and features a number of pieces from the Bugatti Home Collection, including specially designed leather and carbon fibre armchairs, while the showroom is decorated with art installations and sculptures.