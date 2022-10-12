MotorCheck – Highly commended Provenance Check Provider of the Year 2022

No dealer wants to buy a dud and with the hunt for good quality used cars being so hard, the chances of taking a risk rises. That’s why a good provenance check is so important.

MotorCheck was praised by respondents for its quick responses and great data, earning it highly commended status.

The outfit has a customer base of more than 6,500 dealers ranging from independents to Car Dealer Top 100 dealer groups.

Already recognised as one of the best providers for write-off, taxi and mileage information, the bosses now say they are looking forward to further establishing the business as a ‘main player’ with industry heavyweights.

To find out more about what this latest accolade means, Car Dealer spoke to co-founder Shane Teskey.

He said: ‘To be recognised by this national award is a real honour and one that the entire team takes great pride in.

‘As a team we work hard to fulfil our mission of providing access to quality automotive data, underpinned by an exceptional user experience at a competitive price.

‘Receiving this recognition confirms that we’re on the right track and highlights MotorCheck as a leading player in the UK’s provenance market.

‘The Car Dealer Power Awards afford the industry an important opportunity to single out and praise those who are excelling in their fields.

‘It helps those who participate to grow and in turn serve their customers even better as they strive to improve their overall offering.’

Looking ahead, the firm has several new products a short way off release and Teskey is looking forward to seeing the company grow further.

He added: ‘ We have a number of new products in the pipeline that we feel confident will catapult us to the number one spot for provenance checks across the UK in the coming year.

‘There are some very exciting times ahead!’