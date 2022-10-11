Spidersnet – Highly commended Website Provider for Franchised Dealers of the Year 2022

In a world of omnichannel car buying, a dealer’s website is as vital as the look of its showroom – and highly commended Spidersnet certainly has the ability to make digital dealerships sparkle.

The firm has been creating automotive websites for more than a quarter of a century with a strong focus on speed and performance.

The survey uncovered a drive to continually develop new lead generating features and tools to ensure their customers are provided with industry leading websites.

Despite narrowly missing out on top spot, a second highly commended prize of the 2022 Car Dealer Power Awards represents an impressive return for the Brighton-based company.

To discuss the result, we caught up with the firm’s managing director Katie Balkham. She told Car Dealer: ‘To be awarded highly commended by Car Dealer is a great honour.

‘It gives huge confidence to both existing and potential customers who can be certain that they are, or will be working with a recognised and established web provider.

‘Our team works tirelessly to ensure our products as well as our service are second to none so this is great recognition for them too!

‘The Car Dealer Power awards are important to show appreciation to all the businesses who work tirelessly within the industry and to recognise and celebrate their achievements.’

The latest accolade comes after a period of huge growth for Spidersnet, which has recently rebranded and expanded its team.

Balkham is now focussing on continuing to improve and providing top quality products for the company’s dealer partners.

‘This has been a period of massive growth for Spidersnet. We’ve rebranded, developed new products and expanded our team. We’ve added more industry-leading suppliers as partners, and we’ve increased and consistently achieved our commitment to the highest levels of customer support.

‘Websites became even more important during the covid pandemic, and it’s really positive to see our dealers focusing on their online presence, and adding features to their sites that bring in more enquiries.

‘Our focus, as always, is to continue to improve our current products and develop more features that give dealers exactly what they want – enquiries, and in turn, sales.’