South coast-based dealer group Hendy has opened order books for the new Moke.

The new model, built by Moke International and which revives the spirit of the original Mini Moke built by the British Motor Corporation in the 1960s, is on sale now for summer delivery.

Prices start at £23,950 and buyers can choose from a wide range of personalisation options and 14 colours, including choosing the colour of the chassis, bumpers, central bars and grille.

Up to now the reborn Moke has only been available in the Caribbean, but Hendy Group will be the only dealer selling in the UK.

Standard equipment includes power steering and a heated windscreen, and all Mokes get a 66bhp 1.1-litre engine and the choice of a manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

While it may look similar to the original Mini Moke, the new car is larger and has improved suspension. It’s built in France and will be imported to the UK in limited numbers.

The news of the return of the car and Hendy Group securing exclusive rights to selling it broke in October 2020.

At the time, Hendy boss Paul Hendy said: ‘It’s great news that this amazing car will once again be available in the UK.

‘Ever since Moke announced plans to relaunch in the UK, the interest has been understandably high and we’re looking forward to helping people live the dream with the car.’