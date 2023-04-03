Hendy Group returning to Thruxton for third Performance Open Day

Hendy Group’s Performance Open Day will be back at Thruxton once again this year.

First staged at the race circuit in 2021, this year’s event is due to be held on Sunday, June 25 with plenty of family entertainment planned.

It’s free to attend and will include high-octane attractions on the track, the Hendy Group Motor Show, hundreds of performance cars on display, plus live music and guest speakers.

In addition to fans’ cars, Maserati and Lotus will be among the manufacturers displaying their latest performance models.

Special guests will include BTCC racing driver Árón Taylor-Smith, BRDC Rising Star James Hedley and Tiff Needell.

In addition, stunt driver Paul Swift will be returning to once again provide breathtaking performances with his precision driving.

There’ll also be kids’ zones for children of all ages, with an inflatable village, trampolines, bumper cars and face painters among the attractions.

Thruxton will be running its skid-pan experience and junior driving sessions as well, which can be booked and paid for directly with the circuit.

Hendy Group chief executive Paul Hendy said: ‘Thruxton is the perfect venue to not only showcase some amazing cars but also provide some great entertainment for the family.

‘This year, we have introduced more family attractions to sit alongside the cars, on-track entertainment and special guests.’

Registration is now open at https://www.hpopenday.co.uk/ with the option of general parking for all the family at the circuit and for performance car drivers to book a space to display their car.

Paul Swift is pictured performing one of his spectacular stunts at last year’s event