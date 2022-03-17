Log in
Hendy Performance Open Day to return in 2022, dealer group confirms

  • Hendy Performance Open Day to return this summer
  • Bosses promising ‘action-packed day of high-octane entertainment’
  • Guests at event include Aron Taylor-Smith, James Hedley and Tiff Needell

Time 46 mins ago

Dealer group Hendy Performance has announced its annual open day will return this summer, giving petrol heads an ‘action-packed day of high-octane entertainment’.

The much-loved Hendy Performance Open Day takes place on July 24 at Thruxton and will feature a wealth of car displays, live music, track stars and trade stands.

Fans can now register for free tickets online with the option of displaying their own performance car or general parking at the motor circuit.

New for 2022 will be a dedicated car club section and more activities for the whole family.

In addition to fans’ own cars there will be the very latest performance cars from a wide range of manufactures, special guests including Aron Taylor-Smith, James Hedley and Tiff Needell.

Stunt driver Paul Swift will also return after wowing crowds at last year’s event.

During the day Thruxton, there will also be a skid pan experience and junior driving sessions which can be booked and paid for directly with the circuit.

Paul Hendy, CEO of Hendy Group, said: ‘The first Hendy Performance Open Day was a huge success last year, so we are delighted to be back again this year with an event which promises to be even bigger and better.

‘Our Hendy Performance events are always extremely popular with our fans and by hosting this event at Thruxton we can showcase everything that people love about performance motoring.’

