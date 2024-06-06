Heycar agrees sponsorship deal with leading music, culture and comedy festivals

Heycar is getting into the summer spirit by agreeing a string of headline sponsorships with some of the country’s biggest music, culture and comedy festivals.

The digital marketplace has agreed to a renewal of its deal to present the Hampton Court Palace Festival for the third consecutive year.

The event, held on June 11 and 12, will see performances from the likes of Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sam Ryder, Sheryl Crow, Paloma Faith, and Jessie J, as well as a special live edition of The Rest is History podcast.

The firm will also present a series of comedy festivals in five UK cities over the coming months, showcasing ‘longtime comedy legends, emerging talents and everyone in between’.

The events kick off with the Bristol Comedy Garden on July 12 to 16, followed by Brighton on July 3 to 7 and St Albans on July 24 to 28.

The festivities will then move to Manchester’s Laughtermania on September 4 to 8 before rounding off at the Greenwich Comedy Festival on September 11 to 15.

Among the famous acts set to perform are Dara Ó Briain, Josh Widdicombe, Harry Hill, Sara Pascoe, Ross Noble, Fern Brady, Simon Amstell, Jo Brand, Sindhu Vee and Phil Wang.

Bosses say that the deals will allow Heycar to drive consumer awareness of its brand and retail partners.

Dermot Kelleher, Heycar’s chief marketing officer, said: ‘We are delighted to present the Hampton Court Palace Festival and five of the UK’s major comedy festivals for the third year running.

‘Our summer programme of sponsorships sees heycar join the British public as they let loose with some of today’s biggest, best and funniest acts and is part our mission to drive consumer awareness and visits to our automotive retailer partners across the country.’