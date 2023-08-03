Holden Group looks on sunny side of energy use as it invests £500k in solar panels

Holden Group has ploughed more than £500,000 into installing solar panels to power its car dealerships in Norwich.

With 992 panels now on the roofs of the Holden Volvo, Kia, Renault, Dacia, Honda and MG showrooms, Holden Group expects the energy produced to offset almost two-thirds of its annual consumption and to pay for itself in just over 3½ years.

Group project manager Adrian Guest said: ‘This is a significant investment for the business and demonstrates our commitment to sustainable energy use.

‘All of the brands that we represent are heavily invested in EV technology and cutting carbon is important to us and to our customers.

‘We also want to ensure we are investing in our facilities to match the expectations of our franchise partners, colleagues and customers.’

He added: ‘Since the installation completed, we’ve already saved the equivalent amount of carbon as planting 634 trees, and we expect to make 1,205 metric tonnes of carbon savings over the next 25 years.’

The solar panels system of 421kWp [peak kilowatts – similar to a bhp rating in cars] was installed by SaveMoneyCutCarbon, whose co-founder Charlie Farr said: ‘We are very proud to have teamed with the Holden Group to help them become more sustainable and energy-efficient across all their sites.

‘We installed a large photovoltaic project delivered over four weeks across two sites and seven roofs, and we look forward to working with them on their future renewable energy needs.’