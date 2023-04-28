Holidaymakers could spark summer boom in car sales – eBay Motors Group

Staycations and driving holidays in Europe could spark a sales boom for dealers this summer, a new study has suggested.

Data collected as part of eBay Motors Group’s latest Consumer Insight Panel study found that close to a third (29 per cent) of motorists expecting to use their cars on holiday are currently planning on buying a more suitable model.

The study of 2,000 in-market buyers also found that just over half (52 per cent) of respondents expect to take their cars on holiday in the UK or Europe at some point this year.

Of the buyers most likely to upgrade prior to going away, the majority (66 per cent) were parents of primary school children.

Elsewhere 62 per cent had children at playschool and 59 per cent were parents to secondary school students.

Reacting to the findings, Lucy Tugby, marketing director of eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Our research has identified a need among some owners to upgrade their cars, which we expect will rise in the period leading up to the summer holidays.

‘Parents in particular will not just be looking for cars offering more space and flexibility; greater reliability will also be important, especially for those trading-out of older cars, as well as better fuel economy.

‘Staycations and European driving holidays present opportunities for showroom sales teams to engage with customers and find out what their family requirements are and match them to the most appropriate vehicles.

‘For dealers this will mean an opportunity to consider sourcing family-sized cars and actively promote their holiday-friendly credentials online and in-store.’

The data came from the same Consumer Insight Panel that also revealed buyers are spending longer searching for the next car.

The study also found that consumers’ appetite for purchasing vehicles remains strong despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Pictured: Holidaymakers at the check in queue at the Port of Dover (PA Images)