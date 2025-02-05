Log in
Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, and Honda President Toshihiro Mibe attend a joint news conference in TokyoNissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, and Honda President Toshihiro Mibe attend a joint news conference in Tokyo

Honda and Nissan merger talks could collapse following ‘aggressive’ proposals

  • Sources close to the matter have claimed talks became ‘aggressive’
  • The change in strategy suggests Honda now want full control of Nissan
  • Both Honda and Nissan have denied the claims

Time 11:37 am, February 5, 2025

The proposed merger between Nissan and Honda to make it the world’s third largest carmaker appears to have stalled with reports claiming Honda proposed instead turning Nissan into a ‘fully owned subsidiary’.

The Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported this morning that Nissan was set to end $58bn merger talks as it could not reach an agreement on Honda’s proposed conditions.

According to the paper, it has heard from people close to the negotiations claiming differing agendas slowed the progress of talks.

The Financial Times also reports claims from three people ‘familiar with the matter’, with one saying that Honda had become ‘aggressive’ in its negotiations.

Its sources suggest that the new plans no longer bring the two companies under one jointly owned holding company, instead with Honda planning to take full control of Nissan.

However, both Honda and Nissan did refute the claims in statements from both carmakers and added that there was no official information to suggest talks were close to ending.

This follows Honda adding pressure to Nissan to buy Renault’s shares in the company ahead of the deal.

Renault then suggested to Nissan it should be seeking a higher price on its stake due to the plan of Honda taking control.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



