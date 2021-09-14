Honda launches new virtual showroom ahead of release of all-new HR-V

Honda has launched a new virtual showroom ahead of the arrival of its all-new HR-V later this year.

The new platform will make it even easier for customers to explore the SUV and its features from the comfort of their own living rooms.

It has been launched in a bid to get buyers acquainted with the car before it arrives in showrooms in November.

Customers can take a 360 degree digital tour of the car in three different themes – ‘Seamlessly Connected’, ‘Ultra-Responsive’ and ‘Cleverly Packaged’.

Each environment shows different characteristics of the HR-V, highlighting features that are ideal for urban, rural and family buyers respectively.

The experience provides a close-up look at both the interior and exterior of the car through various content hotspots, including videos and image galleries.

The showroom aims to give customers access to the car before its arrival in dealerships, enabling prospective buyers to discover the vehicle and envisage what it might be like to own a HR-V.

In addition, Honda is offering a personalised ‘Virtual Demonstration’ whereby customers can book a live product demonstration with a Honda product expert for a digital experience tailored to meet their individual needs.

Customers will receive a 30-minute, one-on-one consultation from the comfort of their home, that will include a guided viewing of the HR-V and live responses to any questions.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: ‘Our brand-new HR-V is a truly unique car.

‘It offers a perfect blend of sports coupe-style SUV looks, with a dynamic and efficient driving experience through a clever e:HEV powertrain inspired by F1 technology.

‘Like the product, we also wanted to take an innovative approach to its launch and make the car really accessible.

‘In an age where there is an increasing trend of customers opting for online car-buying at their convenience, our aim is to tailor this journey to the demands of our customers with an up-close and personal experience through an immersive digital platform.

‘The digital experience provides unrivalled access to our latest automotive launch and conveniently bridges the gap between our customers’ digital research stage and visiting a dealership for a test drive.’

Honda’s virtual demonstrations are available from September 20 until November 12.