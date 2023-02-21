How are used car dealers preparing for the 2030 ban? Find out at Car Dealer Live

How used car dealers are preparing for the forthcoming ban on internal combustion engines in 2030 will lead an exclusive talk at the forthcoming Car Dealer Live.

Finance experts Close Brothers Motor Finance have commissioned a survey of hundreds of used car dealers which has questioned them on their businesses’ plans for a move to electric vehicles.

In a session titled ‘The road ahead – the journey to AFV’, Close Brothers CEO of motor UK Sean Kemple will present the firm’s findings.

He will join a packed line up at Car Dealer Live – sponsored by Auto Trader – being held at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on March 9.

Only a handful of in-person tickets are left to purchase, but streaming tickets can also be purchased on the event website.

In a video discussing their session, which you can watch above, Kemple said: ‘We have commissioned a report across several hundred used car retailers to understand their thoughts and attitudes in relation to the upcoming ban on internal combustion engines in 2030.

‘We’ve asked how they’re getting themselves prepared for it, how they feel about it, what they see as the challenges and what they see as the opportunities. We’ll be presenting the stats from that research.’

Close Brothers will join Auto Trader, Google and Cox Automotive as the firms revealing exclusive insight to aid car dealers understand the future of the industry.

Leading franchised dealers, independents and car manufacturer bosses will also be on the live stage discussing their thoughts on the future.

Kemple added: ‘I think there’s still more changes ahead – we’ve got the road to transition around 2030 and a different type of vehicle being sold. That’s going to mean a lot around dealer education, customer education and helping customers move into those vehicles.

‘One of the other big changes I see for our dealers is the use of omnichannel and making sure that they have as much emphasis on their digital forecourt as physical forecourt.’

Kemple said he was looking forward to looking around the exhibits of the British Motor Museum on the day but also spending time with people he hadn’t seen for a while again.

He added: ‘I do feel there are very similar messages coming across from the different presenters and panels – and I think that’s good for our dealers to see that so we can kind of land on where the big challenges are and maybe try and solve them together.’

