Looking for clarity on how Covid-19 is directly affecting your workforce? Our Q&A tells all

WITH the government emphasising that the public should stay at home where possible to reduce the risk of catching coronavirus, many buyers are staying put.

However, it’s not just customers you should be concerned about, as your workforce may also be displaying symptoms of the virus, or might not want to come into work out of fear of catching it – raising plenty of questions.

Do you give them sick pay?

Can I make an employee stay at home?

What if a worker is scared of becoming infected?

All valid questions. So, with the help of top motor trade legal firm Lawgistics, we answer key questions about coronavirus and how it’s affecting your workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT

When should an employee self-isolate?

Public Health England is currently advising that anyone with a new continuous cough and/or a high temperature should self-isolate. No sick note is needed.

Further government advice has added that anyone in contact with someone with these symptoms should self-isolate for 14 days – largely applying to households. The same applies if you’ve come into contact with anyone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care has also said that those who have returned from certain regions in China, Iran and Italy also shouldn’t come into work. This list is being updated all the time.

My employee has gone into self-isolation. What sick pay is due?

Any employee who goes into self-isolation is eligible for statutory sick pay (SSP), which is £94.25 per week (rising to £95.85 from April 6), provided all other conditions are met.

SSP is payable to the employee:

‘Isolating himself from other people in such a manner as to prevent infection or contamination with coronavirus disease, in accordance with guidance published by Public Health England, NHS National Services Scotland or Public Health Wales and effective on March 12, 2020; and by reason of that isolation is unable to work.’

This change came into force on March 13, 2020 and will expire in eight months.

The employee doesn’t need to have a confirmed case of coronavirus to be entitled to SSP, according to Lawgistics.

Can I send an employee home to self-isolate?

If any employee falls into a category where they need to self-isolate, they are deemed as incapacitated and unfit for work, while you also don’t want to risk them infecting customers or other staff.

As an employer, you should insist that the employee follows the official guidance and goes into self-isolation. SSP is then due.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawgistics says that if an employee doesn’t fall into any self-isolation categories and isn’t ill but you would prefer them to not come into work as a precautionary measure, the employee can be suspended on full pay in most instances.

An employee refuses to come into work as they’re anxious of becoming infected. What can I do?

Lawgistics stresses that there is no entitlement to SSP for someone who won’t come into work because they fear being exposed to the virus.

However, as a company, you have a duty of care towards your employees to protect their health and well-being.

If this fear is part of a chronic anxiety disorder, which has been worsened by the threat of catching Covid-19, this health condition will be considered as a disability. Allowing them time off, or to make changes to the business to lessen this anxiety, is part of an employer’s duty.

But if your employee doesn’t have any anxiety-related disability and refuses to come into work, it should be deemed an unauthorised absence and a disciplinary matter.

What provisions should I consider for anxious employees?

If you haven’t already, it’s expected that you create facilities for employees to be able to wash their hands and use hand sanitiser. While it’s quite difficult in this industry, you should consider allowing flexible working – including working from home where possible. A change in working hours could also be looked at to avoid employees travelling at peak times.

MORE: Chancellor unveils huge package of help for car dealers and businesses