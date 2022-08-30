Hurry, hurry, hurry! Tomorrow’s the last day for voting in Car Dealer Power 2022!

The Car Dealer Power nominations clock is ticking louder and louder – because votes have to be in by close of play tomorrow!
That’s right, the deadline for this year’s event is Wednesday, August 31 – so if you haven’t done so already, get your nominations in NOW!
Car Dealer Power gives dealers the ideal opportunity to say exactly what they think about the companies they regularly do business with.
Have they been beyond compare or about as much use as a chocolate fireguard? This is YOUR chance to let them know!
There are 20 supplier categories this year, covering areas such as websites, paint protection and auctions, plus two for manufacturers.
Winning a Car Dealer Power trophy really tells your customers you’re the best – and that’s because they’re voted for by your peers.
Pressed for time? Don’t let that stop you, because it only takes a few minutes to complete the Power survey.
Independent dealers can skip the manufacturer questions and go straight to naming the best suppliers.
The awards will be handed over in October after the winners have been named in a special video, due to air on Wednesday, October 12.
Our unique awards really sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to car manufacturers and suppliers.
So don’t delay – you’ve got just today and tomorrow to complete our short survey, and your votes could very well make all the difference!
Supplier categories
- Cleaning Product of the Year
- Recruitment Agency of the Year
- Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year
- Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year
- Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year
- Dealer Management System of the Year
- Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- Provenance Check Provider of the Year
- Warranty Provider of the Year
- Paint Protection Provider of the Year
- Auction House of the Year
- Trade Insurance Provider of the Year
- Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)
- Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)
- Video Provider of the Year
- Extra Mile Award
- Product Innovation of the Year
Manufacturer categories
- Manufacturer of the Year
- Car of the Year