Hurry, hurry, hurry! Tomorrow’s the last day for voting in Car Dealer Power 2022!

The Car Dealer Power nominations clock is ticking louder and louder – because votes have to be in by close of play tomorrow!

That’s right, the deadline for this year’s event is Wednesday, August 31 – so if you haven’t done so already, get your nominations in NOW!

Car Dealer Power gives dealers the ideal opportunity to say exactly what they think about the companies they regularly do business with.

Have they been beyond compare or about as much use as a chocolate fireguard? This is YOUR chance to let them know!

There are 20 supplier categories this year, covering areas such as websites, paint protection and auctions, plus two for manufacturers.

Winning a Car Dealer Power trophy really tells your customers you’re the best – and that’s because they’re voted for by your peers.

Pressed for time? Don’t let that stop you, because it only takes a few minutes to complete the Power survey.

Independent dealers can skip the manufacturer questions and go straight to naming the best suppliers.

The awards will be handed over in October after the winners have been named in a special video, due to air on Wednesday, October 12.

Our unique awards really sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to car manufacturers and suppliers.

So don’t delay – you’ve got just today and tomorrow to complete our short survey, and your votes could very well make all the difference!

Supplier categories

Cleaning Product of the Year

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Dealer Management System of the Year

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Warranty Provider of the Year

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

Auction House of the Year

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

Video Provider of the Year

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation of the Year

Manufacturer categories