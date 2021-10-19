Hyundai Ioniq tops Aston Barclay’s desirability index for used cars in October

The Hyundai Ioniq has topped Aston Barclay’s used car desirability index for October.

The EV was the most in-demand used car across the auction group’s physical and online channels.

In second place was the Toyota Prius, with the Kia Niro, Tesla Model 3 and Lexus NX also appearing in the top 25.

Aston Barclay said that reinforced how the popularity of zero- and low-emission used cars was beginning to grow.

Meanwhile, the continued presence of the Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLC and E-Class, BMW X5 and X6, Jaguar XF and F-Pace and Audi Q5 showed that demand for premium SUVs and saloon cars was also still strong.

The index weighs up web views before sale, the number of physical and online bids per sale plus the sale price achieved as a percentage of CAP average

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer, said: ‘Our latest index highlights the increased desire for electric and hybrids as used cars.

‘More consumers are considering owning EVs for the first time, which is increasing the demand in the wholesale market.

‘With the extended lead times currently facing the industry, consumers are maintaining their focus on the premium used car market.

‘Dealers continue to compete for the same stock to satisfy consumer demand, which is fuelling price rises.’