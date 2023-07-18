Log in

Car News

Hyundai shows off radical new Santa Fe SUV

  • Hyundai has cranked up the design of new car with chunky styling
  • Super-modern interior with a ‘Panoramic Curved Display’
  • Santa Fe is now Hyundai’s longest-running nameplate
  • Pricing and specification details to be announced later this year
Advert

Time 11:34 am, July 18, 2023

Hyundai has shown off a dramatic new Santa Fe with chunky styling and a super-modern interior.

The new fifth-generation version is a step-change over the outgoing model, with a boxy design aping premium brands such as Land Rover and Jeep. It’s also longer than before and Hyundai says offers the new Santa Fe offers the most interior space of any SUV in its class.

A new ‘H’ design motif launches on the Santa Fe, featuring on the lights and also the front bumper.

Advert

At the rear, the new model gets a huge tailgate, which its designers say offers ‘terrace-like’ space. The rear lights are also positioned low down, freeing up a large area on the boot lid.

Like before, it will come with seven seats as standard, while the new model gets an overhauled cabin design, featuring a ‘Panoramic Curved Display’, incorporating two 12.3-inch digital displays.

There’s also a lower, third screen that will handle the climate functions, along with what looks to be generous storage space throughout the cabin.

Advert

Hyundai has revealed no information on the Santa Fe’s powertrains, but it will likely only be offered as a hybrid in the UK.

Further information is expected when it gets its world premiere in August, with first deliveries not likely until 2024.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108