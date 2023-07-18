Hyundai shows off radical new Santa Fe SUV

Hyundai has shown off a dramatic new Santa Fe with chunky styling and a super-modern interior.

The new fifth-generation version is a step-change over the outgoing model, with a boxy design aping premium brands such as Land Rover and Jeep. It’s also longer than before and Hyundai says offers the new Santa Fe offers the most interior space of any SUV in its class.

A new ‘H’ design motif launches on the Santa Fe, featuring on the lights and also the front bumper.

At the rear, the new model gets a huge tailgate, which its designers say offers ‘terrace-like’ space. The rear lights are also positioned low down, freeing up a large area on the boot lid.

Like before, it will come with seven seats as standard, while the new model gets an overhauled cabin design, featuring a ‘Panoramic Curved Display’, incorporating two 12.3-inch digital displays.

There’s also a lower, third screen that will handle the climate functions, along with what looks to be generous storage space throughout the cabin.

Hyundai has revealed no information on the Santa Fe’s powertrains, but it will likely only be offered as a hybrid in the UK.

Further information is expected when it gets its world premiere in August, with first deliveries not likely until 2024.