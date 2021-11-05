Hyundai signs its biggest TV sponsorship deal with spotlight on Ioniq 5

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 features as part of a 12-month sponsorship deal with broadcaster Channel 4.

The first model in the South Korean manufacturer’s EV-exclusive Ioniq sub-brand has a starring role in what Hyundai Motor UK says is its largest TV sponsorship deal, although no figure was given.

It sees everyday city scenes transformed into mobile cinematic experiences, powered by the Ioniq 5 for the Film On 4 channel.

Eleven idents have been created, featuring a specifically commissioned soundtrack by Anna Meredith, who was a 2020-shortlisted artist of the Hyundai Mercury Prize.

Hyundai used its vehicle-to-load technology, which is standard across Ioniq 5 models, to plug a portable projector into the car and point it out of the passenger window to celebrate iconic cinematic genres.

They range from a cowboy cantering along the side of a road to a flying saucer landing down the side of a tower block, with the projections filmed for real and enhanced in post-production.

The idents focus on the design and technology of the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, to build awareness and boost perceptions of Hyundai among an ABC1 audience.

They highlight the standard interior features of the Ioniq 5, which Hyundai says are ‘innovative’.

It’s the first Hyundai built on a new dedicated E-GMP battery-electric vehicle platform.

Matt Dunnakey, head of marketing at Hyundai Motor UK, said: ‘Ioniq 5 cements Hyundai as pioneers in the electrified mobility space.

‘By using the vehicle-to-load technology, we celebrate cinematic experiences to support mass awareness of our EV-exclusive Ioniq sub-brand as we journey towards decarbonising road transport.’