Hyundai UK signs its biggest TV sponsorship deal with Film on 4

Were you watching any of Channel 4’s network last night (Jul 1)? If so, you may well have seen the start of Hyundai UK’s biggest TV sponsorship deal.

The 12-month advertising campaign is a first for the manufacturer and will focus on its EVs, with its idents showing across Channel 4, E4, More4, Film4 (pre-9pm) and All 4.

Hyundai said the partnership, which supports the launch of the all-electric Ioniq 5, aims to build awareness and boost perceptions of itself among an ABC1 audience.

The Ioniq 5 is the first car in Hyundai’s new EV-exclusive Ioniq brand, and the first one that Hyundai has built on the new dedicated E-GMP battery electric vehicle platform.

The idents, focusing on the Ioniq 5’s design and tech, will initially mirror Hyundai’s existing TV advertising for the EV, then evolve to align more with the associated films.

Hyundai Motor UK managing director Ashley Andrew said: ‘With its cutting-edge technology, built around a new dedicated electric vehicle platform, the Ioniq 5 will cement Hyundai as pioneers in the electrified mobility space.

‘Channel 4’s commitment to demonstrating innovation and creativity makes it the perfect partner to support the launch with mass awareness of the no-compromise approach we’re taking with our new EV-exclusive Ioniq brand.’

Channel 4 brand partnership leader Rupinder Downie said: ‘This significant new partnership enables Hyundai to reach highly engaged film fans right across Channel 4’s portfolio throughout the entire year.

‘It will also benefit from the positive association with popular, critically acclaimed and award-winning titles that deliver strong audiences.’