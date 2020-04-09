Hyundai Motor UK has updated its digital car-buying service Click to Buy as part of the company’s response to the Covid-19 lockdown.

It had already closed all its dealerships to new and used sales, although some service centres are staying open, mainly so that emergency and essential service vehicles as well as the vehicles of key workers can get services, repairs and MOTs.

Warranties that were due to expire in March, April or May were also extended by up to three months, while for any vehicles under warranty and due a service an automatic extension of 1,500 miles is being applied, with an open-ended time limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the Buckinghamshire-based subsidiary of the South Korean manufacturer has updated its pioneering digital car-buying service Click to Buy, and it has gone live, offering customers the biggest selection of available stock as well as what it called ‘ultimate flexibility’.

Click to Buy originally launched in 2016, making Hyundai the first manufacturer to offer UK customers the ability to buy a car completely online.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: ‘Our decision to focus on Click to Buy comes at a time when our retailers and our customers need more flexibility than ever. Even with their doors closed, retailers are still able to find introductions to new customers, and our customers are able to find all the information they could possibly need from the safety of their own homes.’

Hyundai Motor UK has also lent a fleet of vehicles to NHS Buckinghamshire’s volunteer effort, and donated 10,000 disposable seat covers to local authorities.

Meanwhile, dealerships are going above and beyond to help in the nationwide effort, too, including the donation of £2,000 of fruit and veg to Tunbridge Wells Hospital by Tunbridge Wells Hyundai, Spirit Hyundai offering free MOTs to NHS staff in the lead-up to the lockdown period, and Read Hyundai providing free courtesy cars to essential workers who have a problem with their car.

Pebley Beach Hyundai has offered labour-free emergency repairs to existing key worker customers and 50 per cent off labour for new key worker customers, and it has supplied 200 disposable seat covers to the local GP surgery. Wessex Garages has also supported the NHS by giving 14,000 gloves and 3,500 disposable seat covers to keep NHS staff and key workers as safe as possible.

Andrew added: ‘We’ve been watching the amazing actions of the NHS over the past weeks and the incredible nationwide reaction to a call for NHS volunteers, and we’re delighted to be supporting them.

‘With the delivery of Hyundai vehicles to key NHS volunteers and staff in our local area, along with the support that our dealer partners are offering, we’re hopeful we can help ease their burden in some small way. And with the wider retail network still open for key repairs and maintenance, we’re glad to be keeping key workers and essential services moving.’

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE: Hyundai honours top-performing dealers

MORE: Dealerships and garages donate thousands of disposable seat covers

MORE: First Hyundai Click to Buy customer takes delivery