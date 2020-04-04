Dealerships and garages across the country have been helping health workers by donating disposable car seat covers to cut the threat of infection.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which delivers health services for more than 630,000 people across south Wales, put out a Twitter plea on behalf of its frontline district nurses and community team and was met with an overwhelming response:

**Calling all Garages and Car Showrooms**

We are looking for donations of disposable car seat covers for our Frontline District Nurses and Community Teams to help to reduce the risk of infection to our wonderful staff. — Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (@AneurinBevanUHB) April 2, 2020

With registered nurse @StrangeTanya tweeting that the phones didn’t stop ringing, and expressing her heartfelt gratitude:

Meanwhile, Umesh Samani, of Specialist Cars in Stoke-on-Trent, answered a similar call, saying he was ‘Just helping in a very tiny way’:

They asked and I delivered Just helping in a very tiny way that I can.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #NHSheroes #NHSThankYou pic.twitter.com/uRB9yaxMrD — Umesh Samani (@specialistcars1) March 30, 2020

Formula One Autocentres in Swinton has been another business helping out:

Thank you very much to Formula One Autocentres in Swinton for donating disposable car seat covers for our Community COVID-19 van. — Sarah Williams (@NHSSarah) April 1, 2020

as was LSH Auto in Stockport:

The team at Stockport supporting the local NHS by donationing some disposable car seat covers today 👏👏 @StockportNHSFoundationTrust #staysafe pic.twitter.com/mZe6YWyP8S — LSH Auto (@LSHAutoUK) April 2, 2020

Arnold Clark gave two boxes of covers to nurses in Bradford:

I cannot sing the praises of @ArnoldClark enough. In a time of crisis they have very generously donated 2 boxes of disposable car seat covers to the Distict nurses in North Bradford. A very lovely gentleman called Mark has just dropped these off with me 😊 @BDCFT @BrentKilmurray — Rachel Jackson (@rach_jaxx) April 3, 2020

And East Bilney Coachworks in Dereham donated covers to Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust:

A big thank you to East Bilney Coachworks, Dereham, who have kindly donated disposable car seat covers to the @NCHC_NHS Dereham Community Nursing & Therapy team to support them whilst seeing patients in the community. Thanks to Steve Gilbert & Mark Baldwin for their generosity. pic.twitter.com/nKpjSsmlZS — Laura Palmer (@LauraSENCHC) April 2, 2020

Salford-based Lightoaks Garage gave 500 covers to Salford Community Stroke and Neuro Rehab Team:

Big shout out to @LightoaksInfo garage for donating 500 disposable car seat covers for our staff. Contributing to keeping our staff safe whilst our staff keep the community safe 👏👏👏 thanks @beckymcwalter1 for sorting this. @SalfordRoyalNHS #StaySafe #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/YBG3W5oWkX — Salford Community Stroke and Neuro Rehab Team (@salfordCSNRT) March 30, 2020

Kwik Fit centres nationwide have been a port of call to collect covers – and immense gratitude:

Thanks to all of the incredible NHS staff who have visited our centres to pick up disposable seat covers to keep them safe on the roads. We appreciate your hard work in these challenging times. If you're a key worker in need of seat covers, please contact your local centre! pic.twitter.com/kuPnWMDs4V — Kwik-Fit (@Kwik_Fit) April 3, 2020

And as reported by Car Dealer, Shane Enright, the boss of Telford-based S E Motors, has been giving away hundreds of covers to care homes.

To everyone who is helping, Car Dealer Magazine says a huge thank you.

ADVICE: How can businesses help communities during the crisis?