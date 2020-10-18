With its live events cancelled by the pandemic, Goodwood has held a behind-closed-doors Speedweek event instead.

The West Sussex estate had to cancel the Festival of Speed, Revival and Members’ Meeting in 2020, but to keep petrolheads happy it came up with the one-off Speedweek solution.

Hosted at Goodwood Motor Circuit, the premise is that it combined some of the highlights of each event into one package.

The racing was closed to spectators, but everything has been streamed live online – and you can catch the last of the action today. You can find out more and watch the streams here.

Here’s a look at the event on camera thanks to our reporter Darren Cassey who was invited to go behind the scenes.

Lotus’s new electric supercar, the Evija, was on display

This Ford GT was yellow, but far from mellow

An electric, drift-modified Ford Mustang Mach-E was one of the fastest cars of the day

Away from the track, a Ferrari Monza SP-1 sits pretty under cover

McLaren also brought its own version of a classic speedster, with the new Elva

A second Lotus Evija silently crawls through the venue

One of the many classic Porsche Le Mans cars

Mechanics work on a classic Jaguar in the low autumn sunshine

Famous faces aplenty at Goodwood – including former F1 driver Mark Webber

And lastly, only because it looks absolutely crazy, is that Lotus again