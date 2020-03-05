Industry leaders become patrons of Automotive 30% Club

FIVE top names in the automotive industry have become patrons of the Automotive 30% Club.

Volvo Cars UK managing director Kristian Elvefors, Auto Trader director Catherine Faiers, Bentley Motors board member Astrid Fontaine, Marshall Motor Holdings chief executive Daksh Gupta and CDK Global managing director Stuart Miles, who are already club members, will help founder Julia Muir, pictured, to steer its activities via an advisory panel.

They will meet virtually and in person up to four times a year, with discussions being hosted by Muir, who is the chief executive of Gaia Innovation.

The club’s 40 members are working to achieve at least 30 per cent female representation in key roles in the automotive industry by 2030.

The patrons’ support will help to sustain the positive momentum of the campaign and enable the club to provide more advice and assistance to the members to help them achieve their goals.

Muir said: ‘I’m so pleased to welcome on board some of the industry’s top leaders as patrons of the Automotive 30% Club. I have been leading the club since I launched it in 2016, and with 10 years to go to achieve our goal of having at least 30 per cent of women in key roles by 2030, it was the perfect time to bring on board some of our most committed supporters to share their experiences and to help shape and steer the direction for the next 10 years.

‘These top executives place gender equality high on their personal and business agenda and will be recognised as game-changers in the sector and in wider society.

‘I hope that their commitment to making their workplaces fair for all, and reaping the known business benefits of improved profitability, productivity and employee engagement, will inspire other leaders to create winning gender-balanced businesses.’

