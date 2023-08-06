Inverness Volvo undergoing multi-million-pound refurbishment as brand makes switch to agency

Dealer group Arnold Clark has announced a significant multi-million-pound investment into its Volvo site in Inverness.

The Scottish retailer will be pouring a hefty £1.5m into a refurbishment project, which is aiming to improve facilities at the showroom.

Work on the Longman Road site is expected to last until the autumn, with a new lounge area for customers among the internal changes.

There will also be free wifi for visitors as bosses look to place Inverness in ‘pole position’ as Volvo looks to change the way it sells cars.

The Swedish outfit switched to an agency model earlier this summer, after closing its wholesale channel for the UK in June.

Following the switch, Arnold Clark will continue to represent the brand, having previously done so for close to 50 years. It is hoped that the refurbishment will help to cement that relationship going forward.

William MacKenzie, head of business at Inverness Volvo, said: ‘It’s designed with sustainability at the forefront of mind, to create a space where our customers can feel relaxed and at ease.

‘With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will be ready for the future.

‘We cannot wait to welcome customers to our new home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a personalised experience with our expert team.’

After the work is completed, the site will sell a range of new and used Volvos, including EVs and hybrids.

However, one thing that won’t be available will be new estate and saloon cars after the Swedish outfit announced all would be taken off sale in the UK.

Earlier this week, Car Dealer reported that the brand was switching to selling just SUVs in a move that caused quite the stir among petrol heads.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Car Dealer Podcast, host James Batchelor expressed sadness at the news and said it reflected the ‘odd’ place the motor trade currently finds itself in. You can listen in full here.