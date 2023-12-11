Jade Walton (Fords of Winsford) – Future Star Winner 2023

This category celebrates those who are likely to be the next big thing in the used car industry and our judges looked closely at the nominations, taking into account the overall feedback that the dealerships received online and in mystery shopping.

Awards compere Mike Brewer told the attendees: ‘Jade works for a firm that received excellent mystery shopping scores and was praised for the help given across the business.

‘A particular skill set for marketing has really helped this dealer – and Jade – shine.’

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘Finding the next generation of people who will make a difference in the used car sector is no mean feat. It’s a very important baton to hand on, so this category really is crucial.

‘We were absolutely dazzled by Jade’s approach to her work. For someone who is at the beginning of her career, she has flair and skills beyond her years and shows incredible potential.

‘She’s a worthy winner of this year’s trophy indeed, and we look forward to seeing her go on to great things.’

Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales

Alex Carroll, Autosportiva

Antonio Leitao, Steven Eagell Toyota Canterbury>

Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford

Walton told Car Dealer: ‘I am so shocked. I feel like a bit of a fraud, to be honest, because I couldn’t do my job without being part of a team, so it shouldn’t just have my name on it – it should be everybody’s.

‘I couldn’t do what I do without the team that I work with. They’re all just absolutely amazing. I sit at home thinking of little TV ad concepts and jotting them down on my phone.’

She added: ‘I honestly couldn’t imagine working in another industry.’

Walton’s triumph was the crowning glory for Fords of Winsford at this year’s awards, as the dealership was also highly commended in the Used Car Supermarket and Used Car Website categories.

The dealership has two sites – one in the Cheshire town that forms part of its name – and the other in Trafford, Manchester, and can trace its roots back to 1959, when it was established by Vernon and Jean Ford as Fords of Holmes Chapel.

It prides itself on still offering the same top levels of service and care after all these years.

Jade Walton is pictured accepting her trophy from Northridge Finance regional manager Mike Lomas, right, and Mike Brewer