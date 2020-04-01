Jaguar Land Rover is lending a fleet of vehicles to the British Red Cross to help it with its work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 57 vehicles, which will be used to deliver medicine and food to vulnerable people, include 27 new Defenders. They had been set aside to use in a marketing campaign but that has been postponed indefinitely because of the virus.

It’s part of a global effort by JLR, whose JLR customer experience director Finbar McFall said: ‘The health and safety of our employees, customers and their families remains our priority.

‘Jaguar and Land Rover will do everything we can to support people in need around the world.

‘Our partnership with the Red Cross goes back 65 years and we will work hand in hand with them to do all we can during this global health emergency. ‘We will also provide help to those closer to home in our local communities. We can all play a part in helping the vulnerable during this global pandemic.’

Simon Lewis, British Red Cross’s head of crisis response, said: ‘We have been overwhelmed by the kindness shown across the country, not only by our increasing number of volunteers, but also our long-standing partners.

‘Thanks to Land Rover’s generous support, our emergency response teams in the UK will be able to reach even more people living in isolated communities than we could alone.’

