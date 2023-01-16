Jaguar Land Rover sees sales rise in third quarter as chips crisis eases

Car sales at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) rebounded in the third quarter thanks to a ‘gradual’ improvement in supplies of semiconductor chips.

Latest figures from the British brand show it finished Q3 (October to December 2022) with wholesale volumes of 79,591 units – 15 per cent up on the same quarter a year earlier, and nearly six per cent up on the previous quarter.

However the order backlog grew by 10,000 units, meaning some 215,000 Jaguars and Land Rovers are waiting to be built.

Wholesale volumes grew by 17 per cent in North America and by 13 per cent in the UK.

Europe saw sales slide by three per cent while Covid lockdowns impacted Chinese sales by -13 per cent.

North America, Europe and the UK were JLR’s best-selling markets in Q3, amounting to 81,313, 70,334 and 58,177 sales respectively.

The firm’s retail sales were particularly strong, growing 5.9 per cent to 84,827 cars (4,701 cars) on Q3 2021, but down by 3.7 per cent (3,294) on the previous quarter.

This fall reflected ‘timing between retails and wholesales’, said JLR.

The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and the Land Rover Defender represented 74 per cent of the order book.

The latter was the best-selling model among retail customers, clocking up 19,841 sales – a near 62 per cent improvement (7,589) year on year.

The Range Rover is the second most popular car the brand sold in the quarter with 14,076 sales to its name, while the Evoque was third with 11,203.

Land Rover retail volumes rose by seven per cent (4,568) in Q3.

Jaguar, meanwhile, saw a 0.9 per cent improvement on Q3 2021, selling just 837 more cars.

The F-Pace was the best-seller with 5,884 sales – a 70.1 per cent improvement.

Surprisingly, Jaguar sold 1,412 fewer I-Paces (down 55.2 per cent) and was likely a victim of a diversion of semiconductor chips to more popular Range Rover models.

