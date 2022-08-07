Jaguar Land Rover showroom scheme wins approval – for a third time

A long-running bid to build a Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Portsmouth finally looks to have been won.

Sytner Group subsidiary Guy Salmon has been wanting to put the dealership up on a 1.62-hectare site at Lakeside North Harbour Business Park for a number of years.

It will replace its Compass Road showroom, and permission was originally granted in December 2018.

However, everything stalled after the city council bought much of the business park for £138m and said ‘off-site ecology mitigation’ was needed.

Approval was granted for a second time in January this year after a revised plan saw the development footprint reduced by nearly a third from 4,172 square metres to 2,874 square metres.

The amended scheme was for three buildings, comprising a two-storey main building with sales area, showroom, workshops and offices, a smart repair building, plus a valet/wash building.

But the Portsmouth News reported on Friday (Aug 5), that some legal agreements still had to be reached about managing the habitat.

They included designating land nearby for ecological use.

That was eventually signed off at the end of July, which led to planning permission finally being given last week.

It isn’t yet known when building work will start or when the new showroom is likely to open.

Pictured is an artist’s impression of the Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover dealership planned for Lakeside North Harbour Business Park