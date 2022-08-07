Log in
Artist's impression of Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover dealership for Lakeside, PortsmouthArtist's impression of Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover dealership for Lakeside, Portsmouth

News

Jaguar Land Rover showroom scheme wins approval – for a third time

  • Permission for dealership on Portsmouth business park was originally granted in 2018
  • Project stalled after city council bought a lot of the park
  • Ecology concerns saw things grind to a halt
  • Final sign-off has now taken place after permission was previously granted twice

Time 8:41 am, August 7, 2022

A long-running bid to build a Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Portsmouth finally looks to have been won.

Sytner Group subsidiary Guy Salmon has been wanting to put the dealership up on a 1.62-hectare site at Lakeside North Harbour Business Park for a number of years.

It will replace its Compass Road showroom, and permission was originally granted in December 2018.

Advert

However, everything stalled after the city council bought much of the business park for £138m and said ‘off-site ecology mitigation’ was needed.

Approval was granted for a second time in January this year after a revised plan saw the development footprint reduced by nearly a third from 4,172 square metres to 2,874 square metres.

The amended scheme was for three buildings, comprising a two-storey main building with sales area, showroom, workshops and offices, a smart repair building, plus a valet/wash building.

But the Portsmouth News reported on Friday (Aug 5), that some legal agreements still had to be reached about managing the habitat.

Advert

They included designating land nearby for ecological use.

That was eventually signed off at the end of July, which led to planning permission finally being given last week.

It isn’t yet known when building work will start or when the new showroom is likely to open.

Pictured is an artist’s impression of the Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover dealership planned for Lakeside North Harbour Business Park

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51