Jan 10: Stellantis hits EV targets; ‘No need’ for government market intervention; Fiat price cuts

Stellantis hits EV sales targets
Stellantis, which plans to close its Vauxhall van-making factory in Luton, said it met the Government’s electric vehicle sales requirements for 2024.
The company said it achieved the zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate ‘through sales’ last year.
When Stellantis announced the closure of its Luton factory in November, putting 1,100 jobs at risk, it said the decision was made within the context of the ‘stringent’ Zev mandate.
Government says ‘no need for emergency intervention’ in financial markets
The Government has said there is ‘no need for an emergency intervention’ as it sought to soothe concerns over the UK’s shaky financial markets.
On Thursday, the value of the pound fell to its lowest level in over a year while UK borrowing costs jumped to their highest since the 2008 financial crisis.
Uncertainty over fiscal stability and wider global pressures caused sterling to weaken, with the pound falling nearly 1% to just under 1.23 US dollars – its lowest level since November 2023 – before trimming its losses during afternoon trading. It was 0.58% lower at the close of trading in London.
Tesco cheers highest market share since 2016 after strong festive sales
Tesco has cheered its highest market share since 2016 after ringing up a rise in sales as it said customers switched to the supermarket over the crucial Christmas season.
The UK’s biggest supermarket chain reported UK and Ireland like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT, up 3.7% over the six weeks to January 4 and record trading in the week before Christmas.
It said sales over its third quarter before the Christmas period lifted 2.8% across the 13 weeks to November 23, with sales up 3.1% in total over the 19 weeks to January 4.
Greggs and Greene King among firms backing drive to get offenders into work
Greggs, Iceland and Greene King are among the British businesses to back a new Government initiative aimed at steering offenders on probation away from crime and into stable jobs.
Leaders from major employers will be among those to sit on new employment councils in regions across England and Wales.
The plans have been spearheaded by Lord James Timpson, the Government’s prisons officer and the former chief executive of the family-owned services business Timpson.
Abarth 500e and Fiat 600e get price cuts of over £4,000 each
Abarth and Fiat have announced substantial price cuts of over £4,000 each on the firm’s 500e and 600e models with its E-Grant incentive.
To help boost sales, both models now start at £29,975 with £4,220 off a new 500e and £4,020 off a 600e. The E-Grant was re-installed in June 2023 and was the first vehicle grant from a car manufacturer after the government removed its own incentives back in 2022.
Giuseppe Cava, managing director of Fiat and Abarth UK, said: ‘We’re delighted to start the new year by evolving the Fiat E-Grant. A year and a half after we became the first to launch this type of electric car incentive, we’re proud to be able to integrate the savings into our on-the-road pricing and thereby extend the savings to even more customers.’
Thursday on Car Dealer
Trio charged over £1m fraud at collapsed used car dealership in Cheshire
Dealer group Brayleys appoints new CEO as company founder moves to ‘ambassador’ role
CES 2025: The best cars and technology from this year’s event in Las Vegas
This year’s CES in Las Vegas showcased cutting-edge automotive innovations. Honda revealed its 0 Series, including a futuristic saloon and SUV, set to launch in 2026. The Afeela 1, a collaboration between Sony and Honda, debuted with advanced sensors and a 300-mile EV range, though it’s limited to U.S. and Japanese markets. BMW introduced its customizable Panoramic Vision display, arriving in 2025, and expanded its Alexa integration. Hyundai unveiled a holographic windscreen, co-developed with Zeiss, promising enhanced driving experiences by 2027.
Raising the dough: Chorley Group supplies specially adapted vans to historic local bakery
Chorley Group provided two specially adapted Nissan Interstar Luton vans to Morris Quality Bakers in Chorley. Customized by Fosters Commercials Ltd with side doors and cantilever tail lifts, the vans meet the bakery’s specific delivery needs. The corporate identity was added by Signcraft, completing the transformation. Both businesses expressed satisfaction, highlighting their collaborative relationship and shared local pride.
3,500 electric vehicles ordered by BT
Telecoms giant BT has announced a huge order for thousands of new electric vehicles.
The company said the 3,500 new vehicles is the UK’s largest ever commercial electric vehicle fleet order, which will support the upgrade of broadband and mobile networks.
BT Group said the move will mean it has the largest fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK, with nearly 8,000 by the time the company’s latest order is complete in 2026.
Roadside saliva testing could increase drug-driving charges, Tory MP says
Roadside saliva testing should be rolled out across the UK to speed up the process of taking drug-drivers off the road, a Conservative MP has suggested.
In the Commons, Andrew Snowden argued the number of people being charged with drug-driving could be increased with the use of new saliva-testing technology.
The MP for Fylde and former Lancashire police and crime commissioner said targeting drink and drug-drivers is ‘a key plank of being able to improve road safety’.
Musk to host chat with German far-right leader amid political interference fears
Tech billionaire Elon Musk is preparing to host a live-streamed chat with a leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, amplifying concerns across Europe about potential meddling in the upcoming national election.
Mr Musk worked last year to help re-elect Donald Trump in the United States. Now Mr Musk, in control of an influential social media platform that often spreads disinformation, is using it to endorse the far right in Germany ahead of the February 23 election.
‘Only the AfD can save Germany,’ Mr Musk wrote on X on December 20, using the acronym for the party, known in German as Alternative fur Deutschland.
Cold snap continues as temperatures set to drop during coming days
Temperatures will continue to fall over the coming days with the mercury potentially reaching minus 20C in northern parts of the UK on Friday night, the Met Office has forecast.
Weather warnings for ice are in place across the majority of Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as large parts of the east of England, until 10am on Friday.
Wednesday’s lowest overnight temperature was -12.4C in Inverness-shire, Scotland and the Met Office has forecast that lower valleys in Scotland could reach between minus 12C and minus 16C on Thursday night.