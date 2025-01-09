Jan 10: Stellantis hits EV targets; ‘No need’ for government market intervention; Fiat price cuts

Stellantis hits EV sales targets

Stellantis, which plans to close its Vauxhall van-making factory in Luton, said it met the Government’s electric vehicle sales requirements for 2024. The company said it achieved the zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate ‘through sales’ last year. When Stellantis announced the closure of its Luton factory in November, putting 1,100 jobs at risk, it said the decision was made within the context of the ‘stringent’ Zev mandate.

Government says ‘no need for emergency intervention’ in financial markets

The Government has said there is ‘no need for an emergency intervention’ as it sought to soothe concerns over the UK’s shaky financial markets.

On Thursday, the value of the pound fell to its lowest level in over a year while UK borrowing costs jumped to their highest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Uncertainty over fiscal stability and wider global pressures caused sterling to weaken, with the pound falling nearly 1% to just under 1.23 US dollars – its lowest level since November 2023 – before trimming its losses during afternoon trading. It was 0.58% lower at the close of trading in London.

Tesco cheers highest market share since 2016 after strong festive sales

Tesco has cheered its highest market share since 2016 after ringing up a rise in sales as it said customers switched to the supermarket over the crucial Christmas season.

The UK’s biggest supermarket chain reported UK and Ireland like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT, up 3.7% over the six weeks to January 4 and record trading in the week before Christmas.

It said sales over its third quarter before the Christmas period lifted 2.8% across the 13 weeks to November 23, with sales up 3.1% in total over the 19 weeks to January 4.

Greggs and Greene King among firms backing drive to get offenders into work

Greggs, Iceland and Greene King are among the British businesses to back a new Government initiative aimed at steering offenders on probation away from crime and into stable jobs.

Leaders from major employers will be among those to sit on new employment councils in regions across England and Wales.

The plans have been spearheaded by Lord James Timpson, the Government’s prisons officer and the former chief executive of the family-owned services business Timpson.

Abarth 500e and Fiat 600e get price cuts of over £4,000 each

Abarth and Fiat have announced substantial price cuts of over £4,000 each on the firm’s 500e and 600e models with its E-Grant incentive.

To help boost sales, both models now start at £29,975 with £4,220 off a new 500e and £4,020 off a 600e. The E-Grant was re-installed in June 2023 and was the first vehicle grant from a car manufacturer after the government removed its own incentives back in 2022.

Giuseppe Cava, managing director of Fiat and Abarth UK, said: ‘We’re delighted to start the new year by evolving the Fiat E-Grant. A year and a half after we became the first to launch this type of electric car incentive, we’re proud to be able to integrate the savings into our on-the-road pricing and thereby extend the savings to even more customers.’

Thursday on Car Dealer

Three individuals—Richard Gleave, Rachel Gleave, and Mark East—face charges for fraudulent trading in connection with a £1m scheme at VIP Car Sales, a now-defunct dealership in Knutsford, Cheshire. Richard Gleave is also charged with theft. Over 40 victims were allegedly affected between 2013 and 2017. The dealership collapsed in 2017 following financial issues. The trio is scheduled to appear at Liverpool Knowsley & St Helens Magistrates’ Court on February 12.

Brayleys has named Jose Blanco as its new CEO, succeeding founder Paul Brayley, who becomes a non-executive director and ambassador. Blanco, formerly Europcar Mobility Group’s chief sales officer, aims to grow the dealership group through acquisitions and digital transformation. Brayleys, established in 2003, operates 30 dealerships across the UK and represents nine manufacturers.

This year’s CES in Las Vegas showcased cutting-edge automotive innovations. Honda revealed its 0 Series, including a futuristic saloon and SUV, set to launch in 2026. The Afeela 1, a collaboration between Sony and Honda, debuted with advanced sensors and a 300-mile EV range, though it’s limited to U.S. and Japanese markets. BMW introduced its customizable Panoramic Vision display, arriving in 2025, and expanded its Alexa integration. Hyundai unveiled a holographic windscreen, co-developed with Zeiss, promising enhanced driving experiences by 2027.

Chorley Group provided two specially adapted Nissan Interstar Luton vans to Morris Quality Bakers in Chorley. Customized by Fosters Commercials Ltd with side doors and cantilever tail lifts, the vans meet the bakery’s specific delivery needs. The corporate identity was added by Signcraft, completing the transformation. Both businesses expressed satisfaction, highlighting their collaborative relationship and shared local pride.

3,500 electric vehicles ordered by BT

Telecoms giant BT has announced a huge order for thousands of new electric vehicles.

The company said the 3,500 new vehicles is the UK’s largest ever commercial electric vehicle fleet order, which will support the upgrade of broadband and mobile networks.

BT Group said the move will mean it has the largest fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK, with nearly 8,000 by the time the company’s latest order is complete in 2026.

Roadside saliva testing could increase drug-driving charges, Tory MP says