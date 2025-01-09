Raising the dough: Chorley Group supplies specially adapted vans to historic local bakery

Chorley Group has stepped in to help a local business raise more dough after providing two specially adapted Nissan vans for use by a Lancashire bakery.

The pair of Interstar Luton vans were supplied by the corporate sales team at Chorley Group and are now in daily use by the team at Morris Quality Bakers in Chorley.

In order to ensure the vehicles met the bakery’s needs, both were adapted by specialist firm Fosters Commercials Ltd.

They were given additional side doors and cantilever tail lifts at the rear before being supplied to the 100-year-old business by Chorley Group.

Robson Broomhead, corporate centre manager at Chorley Group, said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to assist Morris Quality Bakers Limited with their two latest acquisitions, guiding the process from start to finish.

‘The vehicles began their journey as Nissan Interstars (RWD chassis). Over the past few months, they have undergone a transformation at Fosters Commercials Ltd, where bespoke Luton bodies were expertly crafted.

‘These bodies were enhanced with the addition of side doors and cantilever tail lifts at the rear, ensuring seamless functionality for the bakery’s daily delivery operations.’

Robson said that seeing the finished vehicles was ‘truly satisfying’ – especially after Signcraft in Chorley had added the company’s corporate identity.

‘That final touch brought the vehicles to life before we had the pleasure of delivering them to Morris Quality Bakers, based in Baker Street, Chorley – what an iconic address,’ he added.

‘We sincerely thank Morris Quality Bakers Limited for placing their trust in us, their local and valued business partner. Their patience and support throughout the process have been greatly appreciated.’

Henry Morris, owner of Morris Quality Bakers, said he was delighted to add the two specially adapted vehicles to his company’s fleet.

He said: ‘The vans are ideal for our needs and have now entered service. It was a pleasure to deal with Chorley Group and Robson Broomhead in particular, and we look forward to the relationship continuing during this year and beyond.’