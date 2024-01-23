Jan 23: Lords delay Rwanda plan; Fiesta is most-stolen car; Two killed in Storm Isha

Rwanda deportation plan suffers first defeat in House of Lords

First blood has been drawn by peers over Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda deportation plan.

Inflicting a defeat against the Government, the House of Lords backed by 214 votes to 171, majority 43, an unprecedented move seeking to delay a treaty with the east African nation that paves the way for the divisive asylum scheme.

The unelected chamber supported a call by the Lords International Agreements Committee (IAC) that Parliament should not ratify the pact until ministers can show Rwanda is safe.

Ford Fiesta was UK’s most-stolen car in 2023

The Ford Fiesta was the UK’s most-stolen car during 2023, according to new data.

In fact, sixteen of the Blue Oval’s famous small cars were pinched each day during 2023 – equating to one every 88 minutes.

Though the Fiesta was axed by Ford in July 2023, the number of examples stolen didn’t even contract in the latter half of the year when production ended.

Two dead and one seriously injured after Storm Isha blasts UK

Two people have died and one person is seriously injured after Storm Isha battered the UK with gusts of up to 99mph.

Tens of thousands of homes across the country are still without power while police in Northumberland say a driver is in a critical condition after two cars hit a tree.

The 26-year-old man who was driving a BMW 3 Series 335d was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he hit a tree in the town of Cramlington.

Household incomes to improve amid ‘turning point’ for economy in 2024 – report

UK household incomes are expected to improve in 2024 and the year ahead is set to see a ‘turning point’ for Britain’s stagnating economy thanks to falling inflation, interest rate cuts and tax reductions, according to a report.

The EY Item Club has upgraded its outlook for UK growth in 2024, to 0.9% from the 0.7% it previously pencilled in last October.

Growth is expected to step up again in 2025, with an expected increase in gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.8% compared with the 1.7% previously predicted, according to EY’s latest economic forecast.

FRC unveils watered down changes to governance rules for company directors

Britain’s auditing watchdog has published a new set of governance rules for company directors, which have been watered down from the originally proposed changes in a bid to safeguard UK competitiveness.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) on Monday unveiled revisions to the UK corporate governance code, which applies to firms with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The most significant change is that directors will be required to annually sign off on the effectiveness their companies’ internal controls.

Fresh UK and US airstrikes on Houthi targets ‘deal another blow’ to militants

Fresh UK and US joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen have been carried out, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the latest round of strikes were in ‘self-defence’ as attacks on ships continue in the Red Sea, adding that the US-UK assault would ‘deal another blow’ to the Iranian-backed militants.

The UK joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen earlier this month, but ships have continued to be targeted along the vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade routes.

FTSE 100 moves higher but mining stocks weigh

Global investors were in good spirits on Monday, with the FTSE 100 moving higher following a disappointing week for London’s top index.

The British stock index closed 25.78 points higher, or 0.35%, at 7,487.71.

Elsewhere for European markets, Germany’s Dax was up 0.77% and France’s Cac 40 was 0.56% higher.

Storm Jocelyn to wreak havoc with more wind and rain expected

Storm Jocelyn will thrash the UK with more wind and rain after Storm Isha left two people dead and one seriously injured.

Another weather system will bring windy weather tonight and into tomorrow for much of the northern half of the country, The Met Office said.

Amber and yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued covering much of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.