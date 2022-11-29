JCT600 opens new state-of-the-art Ferrari showroom in Leeds

JCT600 has opened a purpose-built Ferrari showroom in Leeds.

The new two-storey dealership displays the manufacturer’s current range as well as cars from Ferrari’s Approved programme in a much larger showroom, with more cars outside.

It also has a luxurious customer lounge and community area designed to encourage customers to visit socially as well as have a look at the latest Ferrari models or bring their cars in for its service.

The aftersales area itself boasts a 13-bay, high-tech workshop, including a bespoke Classiche area for maintaining and restoring Ferraris that are more than 20 years old.

Tom Armstrong, brand director for specialist brands at the Car Dealer Top 100 firm, said: ‘We’re proud to build on our long-standing relationship with Ferrari with the opening of this state-of-the-art facility in a high-profile location in Leeds city centre.

‘After more than 40 years of working with the coveted Prancing Horse, it remains one of the most iconic and best-loved marques among enthusiasts around the world and we are enjoying welcoming customers from across the north to this stunning landmark centre.’

Francesco Balli, regional manager for Ferrari North Europe, added: ‘We have been excited to work with JCT600 on this new showroom for Leeds and the north-east of England, because we know we have many loyal and passionate clients in the area who will truly appreciate the new facilities it offers.

‘It is this passion for the Ferrari brand that allows our valued dealer partners to continue to invest in the brand, and we look forward to welcoming our existing and new clients to the new showroom and workshop.’