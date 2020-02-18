Jean-Marc Streng to take over as Honda UK managing director

HONDA UK managing director Dave Hodgetts is to retire on April 1 to be replaced by Jean-Marc Streng, it was announced today.

The news was part of a senior management reshuffle that will also see Honda Motor Europe (HME) head of automobile Phil Webb become deputy general manager of HME’s automobile division at the same time, to be replaced by Rebecca Stead.

After 30 years working in both Honda of the UK Manufacturing at Swindon and the UK sales operation, Hodgetts said he had decided that 2020 marked an appropriate point to step down.

Streng, pictured above, joins with more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry and having spent the past eight years as general manager of HME’s automobile division. The manufacturer said that as the architect of Honda’s European electrification strategy, he was ideally placed to deliver that vision in what is Honda’s largest European sales operation.

He will also be responsible for motorcycles and the power products division, which has a line-up ranging from marine engines to lawn and garden equipment.

It comes at a difficult time for the manufacturer, following the shock news exactly a year ago today that it will be shutting its Swindon factory in 2021, with the loss of thousands of jobs.

Having led the Honda UK car business for the past five years, Webb will take responsibility for strategic and operational planning, marketing, sales operations and logistics in all Honda’s European markets.

Stead moves from her current position as head of network and commercial development in Honda UK, bringing a wealth of experience and an extensive knowledge of the UK operation.

Hodgetts said: ‘Having guided the business through a number of major challenges in recent years as well as starting Honda UK on its electrification journey, I have decided that 2020 provides an appropriate anniversary after 30 years to retire.’

Streng added: ‘I am looking forward to this new challenge and aim to ensure our three UK businesses continue to offer our customers outstanding products and customer service, whilst maintaining the positive relationships with our dealer networks.’

