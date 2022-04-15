Jeep’s Easter Safari 2022 sees a magnificent seven key concept cars

Jeep has a following that most automotive brands could only dream of.

It’s got such a loyal following, in fact, that every year some 50,000 owners descend on Moab in Utah for the Easter Jeep Safari.

Currently under way and ending on Sunday (Apr 17), it was set up by fans rather than Jeep itself, but in recent years the American 4×4 firm has got fully on board with it and each year showcases a range of concept cars to ignite further passion for its products.

Some are merely a designer’s imagination gone wild, while others are nearer what you might see in production.

For 2022, Jeep has unveiled the most concepts yet, with many of the models focusing particularly on electrification.

Here are seven weird and wonderful concepts from this year’s event…

Magneto 2.0 Concept

At last year’s Easter Safari, Jeep showed an all-electric version of the Wrangle – called the Magneto Concept – and although the firm said it initially came up with the idea for ‘amusement’, a production version is looking increasingly plausible.

For 2022, Jeep has shown off a second version, which boasts significantly more performance, with power surging from 281bhp to 616bhp and torque growing from 370Nm to a huge 1,150Nm.

Although the firm hasn’t been able to test it fully, the Magneto’s designers say a 0-60mph time of under three seconds should be possible.

It also uses a six-speed manual gearbox to control the electric motor, while Jeep has extended the wheelbase of the two-door Wrangler by 12 inches to squeeze in the powertrain.

Other styling changes include custom lightweight bumpers, carbon-fibre wheel flares and Surf Blue paintwork.

Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept

When it comes to the standard Wrangler that you can go into a Jeep showroom and buy, it’s the Rubicon that’s the most extreme version – coming with a raft of tweaks to make it even more capable off road.

And as it’s 20 years since the original Wrangler Rubicon was launched, Jeep is celebrating with an Anniversary concept.

Based on the ‘392’ version (which isn’t sold in the UK), it uses a huge 6.4-litre V8 engine and comes with a dual-mode performance exhaust, custom-built half doors and a matt-grey vinyl wrap that contrasts with a gold tow hook and badging.

A lift kit is also fitted to raise the ride height further, while a Warn winch and 37-inch mud-terrain tyres complete the changes.

‘41’ Concept

Heritage is hugely important to Jeep, with its origins being traced back to the original Willys Jeep that helped with the efforts in the Second World War.

The ‘41’ number references the year the marque was founded, with this concept paying tribute to the original with its matt-green exterior finish, black powder-coated steel bumpers and khaki-coloured soft top.

Custom stencils, a retro shifter, canvas-covered seats and matt-green wheels complete the changes, which Jeep says makes it ‘fit for a five-star general’.

A modern twist to the ‘41 Concept, though, is the fact that it uses the new 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s already available on Wranglers in the States, offering electric driving for 21 miles.

Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept

You’ll notice that the vast majority of these concepts focus on the Wrangler, which remains Jeep’s most iconic model and the one that has a particularly strong following.

But Jeep is also shining the spotlight on its new Grand Cherokee 4xe – a plug-in hybrid SUV that acts as its flagship – with a new Trailhawk concept that will likely go on to inspire future production models.

Highlights include a class-exclusive sway-bar disconnect that allows for greater wheel articulation and traction over rocks and tough terrain, while custom 20-inch alloys are wrapped in 33-inch mud tyres, along with widened wheel arches.

This concept also comes painted in a cool Industrial Blue, with matt decals and a custom roof rack.

The top half of the car is also painted in a durable black liner finish, which means you can load Christmas trees and kayaks, for example, on to the roof racks without risking damaging the paint.

The ‘Bob’ Concept



Simply known as ‘Bob’, this concept is a blend of Jeep’s Wrangler and Gladiator pick-up, with its name referring to the ‘bobbing’ (or shortening) of the long overhang at the back.

All the Gladiator’s four doors and B-pillars have been removed for ‘ultimate open-air freedom’, while a customised hardtop has been perforated, with canvas applied to provide shelter while letting in plenty of natural light.

The Bob also comes with a three-inch lift kit and custom off-road suspension setup supplied by leaders in the industry, with a contrasting gloss and matt paint scheme adding even more style.

Birdcage Concept by JPP

The Birdcage is a model created by Mopar – the Stellantis-owned parts, service and customer care division that supplies a range of aftermarket supplies to Jeep owners– and it showcases a range of elements from JPP (Jeep Performance Parts).

Designed to be a ‘wide-open-air extreme 4×4 machine’, this model is also based on the 4xe plug-in hybrid Wrangler.

Jeep worked to improve the approach angle of the standard car with a custom rock-slider skid plate, which protects the winch and is placed for improved rock-crawling performance.

New wheel arch surrounds and wheel liners are also fitted, allowing for larger wheel and tyre combinations.

The windscreen has been removed as well, while distinctive ‘Tobacco Leaf and Cocoa Brown’ leather seats are a unique touch, with the entire interior designed so that it can be washed down when it gets muddy.

D-Coder Concept by JPP

One of Jeep’s most interesting concepts in 2022 is the D-Coder, which has also been created by Mopar.

Essentially, all the aspects of the D-Code that are painted red are extras that Mopar can supply to Wrangler owners, with each part having a QR code on it that can be scanned, taking a customer straight to the page where they can learn more or buy the accessory for themselves.

Just a few features that Mopar can supply include bespoke Katzkin leather upholstery, a mesh sun bonnet and Gorilla Glass, which is three times as strong as the glass usually fitted.