JLR has picked Somerset for its new gigafactory with official announcement imminent – reports

Jaguar Land Rover has chosen Somerset as the location for a new electric vehicle battery ‘giga-factory’ that will create thousands of jobs, according to reports.

JLR is expected to announce plans today to build the new unit to produce electric vehicle batteries imminently.

The PA news agency said the car firm’s owners Tata is set to confirm the news today after weeks of speculation.

The UK government is believed to have pledged millions of pounds to help bring the production plant here with reports suggesting Tata had asked for up to £500m in support.

It is believed the gigafactory will be located at the Gravity business park, a 616-acre site currently under construction near the M5 motorway near Bridgwater.

The investment is said to be the biggest in the UK automotive industry since Nissan, Toyota and Honda pledged to come to the UK in the 1980s.

Last night, the UK government declined to comment to various press outlets claiming there were ‘ongoing commercial negotiations’. Tata has also failed to comment on the speculation, despite requests from the press.

Quentin Willson, founder of campaign group FairCharge, said: ‘While this is a very significant development for UK battery manufacturing, I truly hope that other companies in the battery, critical minerals, charging and EV supply chains won’t be neglected.’

Jonathan Reynolds, shadow business secretary, added: ‘Labour welcomes any investment in British jobs and industry and decisions like these vindicate Labour’s advocacy of an industrial strategy in place of scattergun announcements.

‘In spite of the government’s cack-handed approach to industry and our economy this shows the strength of the UK automotive industry.’

Labour MP Darren Jones, who chairs the Business and Trade Committee, said the decision is ‘very welcome’ while Greenpeace UK’s senior climate campaigner, Paul Morozzo, said it was ‘a significant moment for the UK car industry’.

He added: ‘This is a signal that the government has finally started the engine in the international clean technology race, while others are speeding ahead.’