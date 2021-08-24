JLR SVO gives Range Rover Sport SVR the ‘Ultimate’ treatment

Land Rover has added a new ultimate version of the Range Rover Sport SVR to its line-up, which receives a raft of bespoke upgrades and wears a near £124,000 price-tag.

Appropriately named ‘Ultimate’, the new model has been designed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team and is its first SV Bespoke model. As such, it gets a range of additions to distance it from the standard Range Rover Sport SVR.

On the outside there are two new paint colours exclusive to the model. Called Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss, they have a highly reflective fine white glass flake in the solid base coat that ‘sparkles’.

There’s a body-coloured carbon-fibre bonnet, 22-inch forged alloy wheels and black brake callipers, as well as a black contrasting roof and various other black parts.

Knurled and white-edged Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate is also a visual clue to the Ultimate.

Inside, there are specially commissioned B-pillar badges, black anodised metal gearshift paddles, and Ultimate Edition illuminated treadplates.

The firm even recommends the Ebony and Cirrus interior combination, which adds lightweight Performance Seats upholstered in Windsor leather and contrasting Suedecloth.

Hannah Custance, design manager at SV Colour and Materials, said: ‘Our SV Bespoke design team is always pushing the boundaries to create stunning vehicle colours with enhanced individuality.

‘This is the first SV Bespoke edition we’ve offered with beautifully textured and reflective glass flake paint finishes, which puts the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition at the forefront of our innovative approach to personalisation.’

The Ultimate receives no power or tuning upgrades over the standard SVR, so that means power comes from a 567bhp 5.0-litre supercharged V8, and the car dash from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 176mph.

The SVR Ultimate Edition is on sale now, priced from £123,900. It will make its public debut at the Salon Privé car show at Blenheim Palace on September 1-5.