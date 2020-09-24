Rishi Sunak confirmed today (Sep 24) that furlough would end – to be replaced by a Job Support Scheme.

Addressing the House of Commons at lunchtime, the chancellor said the scheme would see the government ‘directly support’ the wages of people in viable jobs who were working at least a third of their normal hours.

The scheme will begin on November 1 and run for six months, with the government and employers covering the two-thirds of their lost pay between them at a third each.

It means that staff working a third of their hours will get at least 77 per cent of their pay and keep their jobs.

The level of grant will be calculated based on the employee’s usual salary, and will be capped at £697.92 per month.

From 1 November, for the next six months, the Job Support Scheme will protect viable jobs in businesses who are facing lower demand over the winter months due to Covid-19.

The Job Support Scheme will initially be aimed at small and medium-sized businesses but could be extended to large firms if they were in dire need.

It is also open to all firms in the UK, even if they didn’t take advantage of the furlough scheme, with similar support being providedfor the self-employed.

Businesses won’t be allowed to issue redundancy notices to employees who are in the Job Support Scheme.

Sunak, who earlier cancelled the autumn Budget, commented that the government couldn’t save every business and every job but vowed it would address the problems being faced by businesses now.

He added that his top economic priority was to protect people’s jobs, and said that employers who kept furloughed staff on shorter hours could claim both the Job Support Scheme and Job Retention Bonus.

The Treasury’s Self-Employment Income Support Scheme will be extended to April 30, 2021.

In addition, the repayment period for Bounce Back Loans has been extended from six years to 10 years, which Sunak said would nearly halve monthly repayments for firms.

