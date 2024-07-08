Jul 8: New gov gets to work; Hamilton wins at Silverstone; Shock French election results

Keir Starmer: Work is under way to improve UK’s ‘botched’ Brexit deal

Sir Keir Starmer said work has already begun to build closer ties with the European Union following Labour’s landslide election win.

The Prime Minister said he wanted better trading and security relationships with Brussels as he vowed to rip up the ‘botched’ deal struck by Boris Johnson.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has already travelled to Europe for talks with key players, with a promise that the UK would be a ‘good neighbour’ after the years of Brexit acrimony.

Thank you for welcoming me to Poland, Foreign Minister @RadekSikorski. As you put it, we share “the same strategic vision”. The UK and Poland continue to stand resolutely with Ukraine. European security is this government’s foreign and defence priority. pic.twitter.com/4MKjiio5qi — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 7, 2024

Lewis Hamilton emotional after going from ‘bottom of barrel’ to British GP glory

Lewis Hamilton said he could not stop crying after he recovered from the “bottom of the barrel” to end his mammoth 945-day winless streak by claiming an emotional victory at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Hamilton extended his record number of wins in front of his adoring home crowd to nine following a fascinating dry-wet-dry race in front of 164,000 spectators at Silverstone.

Remarkably, it marked the 39-year-old’s first victory in Formula One since he last triumphed in Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2021. Hamilton lost the ensuing round in Abu Dhabi – as Max Verstappen denied him a record eighth world crown in the most contentious race in the sport’s history.

Home Secretary launches new Border Security Command to tackle small boats gangs

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has set out the first steps to establishing a new UK Border Security Command to tackle the people-smuggling gangs bringing migrants across the Channel in small boats.

Recruitment of a border security commander, who will report directly to the Home Secretary, will begin on Monday, with the new recruit expected to take up their post in the coming weeks, the Home Office said.

The commander will be a ‘leader used to working in complex and challenging environments, for example at senior levels of policing, intelligence or the military’ who will provide strategic direction to work across agencies, drawing together the work of the National Crime Agency, intelligence agencies, police, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force, to protect the country’s borders and go after the smuggling gangs facilitating small boat crossings, the department added.

Sun sets on Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon campaign

Emma Raducanu was stunned by qualifier Lulu Sun as her encouraging Wimbledon run came to a disappointing end in the fourth round.

The 21-year-old had inspired hopes of more US Open-style heroics by coming through her opening three matches without dropping a set.

But she looked nervous against powerful New Zealander Sun, the first qualifier to make the women’s singles quarter-finals here in 14 years, and, despite battling to force a deciding set, slumped to a 6-2 5-7 6-2 defeat.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Health Secretary to meet junior doctors and dentists over strikes and reform

The Health Secretary has announced he will meet junior doctors on Tuesday in an effort to end strike action and discuss reform.

Wes Streeting will first meet the British Dental Association on Monday over changes to the dental contract and to kickstart 700,000 more urgent dentistry appointments.

He will then hold face-to-face talks with the British Medical Association (BMA) Junior Doctors Committee on Tuesday for negotiations to end their long-running dispute over pay.

Nearly a fifth of drivers admit to illegal phone use – survey

Nearly one in five drivers admit to illegal phone use behind the wheel, a survey suggests.

Some 19% of respondents to a survey of 2,003 Britons commissioned by insurer Aviva said they have used a hand-held mobile when their vehicle is stationary.

It is illegal for a hand-held device to be used for most actions while a vehicle is stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic.

French voters reject a far-right majority in favour of the left

Final results say a coalition of the French left has won the most seats in legislative elections.

The leftist coalition has taken the most seats in parliament with 182 – well short of the 289 needed to control the National Assembly.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists have 168 seats. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally have 143 seats after leading in the first round.

Weather outlook…

Today will start dry and sunny for most but patchy cloud and scattered showers will develop in the north later on. Cloud and spells of rain will also push northwards into southern areas, the BBC reports.

Tonight, spells of heavy rain will continue to spread northwards reaching southern Scotland and Northern Ireland by dawn. Largely dry and clear further north, but areas of cloud will build in later.

Tomorrow will see heavy and persistent rain move northwards, reaching northern Scotland by evening. For England and Wales, rain will tend to clear, leaving sunny spells and just a few showers later.