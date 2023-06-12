Jun 12: MPs to conclude partygate inquiry; Nicola Sturgeon released without charge; Waitrose cuts prices

MPs to conclude partygate inquiry in the aftermath of Johnson’s resignation

MPs will meet in the wake of Boris Johnson’s dramatic Commons exit to conclude their inquiry into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties.

The Privileges Committee has pledged to continue the investigation process after Johnson stepped down as an MP and launched a scathing attack on the probe, branding it a ‘witch hunt’.

The panel is set to meet in Westminster on Monday with a view to deciding when to publish its report. There has been speculation the seven-person committee, which is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman but has a Conservative majority, could release its findings as soon as Wednesday.

Nicola Sturgeon released without charge after arrest in SNP finances probe

Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after she was arrested as part of a probe into the SNP’s finances.

The former SNP leader and first minister was arrested on Sunday ‘by arrangement’ with Police Scotland and spent almost seven hours in custody. The force said she was arrested at 10.09am and was released from custody at 5.24pm.

Sturgeon was the third SNP figure arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Sunak did not remove names from Johnson’s peerages list, insists minister

Neither the prime minister nor members of his Number 10 team removed names from Boris Johnson’s peerages submission, according to a senior government minister.

Several reports have suggested Johnson’s allies blame Downing Street for Conservative MPs failing to appear on his resignation honours list on Friday despite them being nominated for the House of Lords.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, ex-minister Nigel Adams and Cop26 President Sir Alok Sharma were reportedly put forward by Johnson for peerages. Dorries and Adams have resigned as MPs since being omitted, giving Rishi Sunak the headache of three separate by-elections.

Australian bus crash leaves 10 dead and 11 injured

Ten people have been killed in a bus crash in New South Wales, Australia.

Police said that 11 others were injured in the accident and were taken to hospitals by helicopter and by road. A further 18 passengers were unhurt.

Police said they responded to reports that a bus had rolled over. Australian media reported that it was a wedding bus. Jay Suvaal, the mayor of nearby Cessnock, said the crash was ‘truly horrific’.

Ofsted’s reforms in wake of headteacher’s death ‘do not go far enough’

The sister of a headteacher who took her own life after her school was downgraded by Ofsted has said newly announced changes to the inspection system do not go far enough.

Pressure on the inspectorate to reform has been mounting following the death of Ruth Perry in January.

Unions and Labour have also criticised the changes, which include more funding for wellbeing support for teachers and school leaders, saying they must go further. Since Perry’s death there have been calls for one-word assessments – defended by education secretary Gillian Keegan as clear and easy for parents to understand – to be abolished.

Junior doctors may strike until March 2024 or beyond, leader says

Strikes by junior doctors could last until March 2024 or beyond, a leader has said.

Dr Rob Laurenson, co-chairman of the BMA junior doctors committee, appearing on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, said it will be re-balloting between June 19 and August 31 for an extended six months’ mandate until March.

He said: ‘That will give us an extended six months’ mandate which will look towards March of 2024 and if we need to we will re-ballot again during that period to extend our mandate further.’

Waitrose cuts price of 200 products

Waitrose has slashed the price of more than 200 products as part of a £100m investment plan to lower customer bills.

The supermarket has cut the cost of more than 100 products by at least 10 per cent, with everyday items such as bread and mince receiving some of the biggest reductions.

This is the second time the supermarket has cut its prices this year, having lowered the cost of more than 300 products in February.

More thunderstorms and 30C temperatures forecast after hottest day of the year

Thunderstorms and 30C temperatures are forecast for Sunday, after the UK saw flooding and its hottest temperature of the year on Saturday.

Heavy rain and hail fell on Saturday evening across the north west as an amber warning for thunderstorms was issued.

But in other parts of the UK, the sun shone on the hottest day of the year – with temperatures of 32.2C reached in Surrey.

Weather

Another warm day with long sunny spells, reports BBC Weather. Southern areas will see heavy and thundery showers, though, as will Northern Ireland and the far north of Scotland. Highs of 30 degrees celsius.

Showers will pass leaving a dry and clear night for most areas, although some western parts may have the odd drop of rain.