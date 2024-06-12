Jun 12: Tory manifesto; Dieselgate; Protestors target King’s portrait; Hyundai Inster

Sunak vows to slash immigration and taxes as he battles to keep place in No 10

Rishi Sunak pledged to halve immigration and unveiled a £17.2 billion package of tax cuts as he fought to keep his place in No 10.

With Labour’s poll lead stubbornly around 20 points, the Tory leader sought to get the party’s campaign back on track with the launch of his General Election manifesto at the Silverstone motor racing circuit.

He acknowledged that people were ‘frustrated’ with him and admitted the Tories ‘have not got everything right’.

Reeves alleges £71bn black hole in Tory costings and ‘second mortgage bombshell’

Rachel Reeves has claimed the Conservative manifesto contains £71bn of unfunded commitments and could result in ‘a second Tory mortgage bombshell’ as the parties continue to clash over tax and spend.

Labour’s shadow chancellor raised the spectre of former prime minister Liz Truss’s calamitous mini-budget as she held a rebuttal press conference hours after Rishi Sunak launched his party’s General Election policy document.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday unveiled a £17.2bn package of tax cuts, including a further 2p reduction in employees’ national insurance.

‘Dieselgate’ emissions claims worth at least £6bn, High Court told

The largest legal claim of its kind in English history against more than a dozen car manufacturers has been valued as being worth at least £6 billion, the High Court has been told.

Around 1.5 million claims have been issued against 13 car manufacturers in the wake of the 2015 ‘dieselgate’ emissions revelations.

Those taking legal action either bought, leased or otherwise acquired a diesel vehicle made by one of the companies, with most living in England and Wales but some living elsewhere in the UK.

King turned into Wallace and Gromit character in animal rights protest on portrait

Animal rights protesters have targeted a portrait of the King, pasting over the monarch’s face with the head of the animated character Wallace from Wallace and Gromit.

Demonstrators from the Animal Rising group used a window fill and water to plaster the comic posters – an image of Wallace’s head and a speech bubble – on top of the red-hued painting of Charles by Jonathan Yeo.

Daniel Juniper, 29, and Ben Thomas, 22, said members of the public ‘chuckled’ and ‘loved it’ when they staged the stunt at the Philip Mould Gallery in London just after midday on Tuesday.

An animal activists group has covered the new King Charles portrait with Wallace from Wallace & Gromit. “No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms” pic.twitter.com/Z0Yl6hG1CD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 11, 2024

Hyundai teases images of its Inster compact electric city car

Hyundai has teased shots of its upcoming EV – a small city car that will be badged the Inster and will be based on the tiny, petrol-powered Casper that is sold exclusively in its domestic market.

When it goes on sale at the end of the year, the Inster will become the marque’s smallest electric car and will be competing in the A segment category with equally compact and affordable rivals, such as the Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3.

Hyundai hopes the diminutive Inster will complete what is rapidly becoming a very accomplished line-up of fully electric vehicles.

Stay tuned for the all-electric #INSTER. It will set new standards in terms of driving range, technology, and safety features, redefining the benchmarks for vehicles in its class. pic.twitter.com/O7Aov44d5Q — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) June 11, 2024

Politicians condemn ‘violence’ towards Nigel Farage after objects thrown at him

Politicians have condemned ‘violence’ towards Nigel Farage after objects were thrown at the Reform UK leader on the General Election campaign trail.

Mr Farage was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday morning when a cup was thrown, narrowly missing him.

A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a construction area below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.

US president’s son Hunter Biden convicted in gun trial

Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the US president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

The jury in Wilmington, Delaware, deliberated for about three hours over two days.

FTSE 100 falls amid surprise unemployment rise and political uncertainty

The FTSE 100 suffered one of its worst sessions in recent months following a surprise increase in UK unemployment and continued political uncertainty in Europe.

London’s top index finished 80.67 points, or 0.98%, lower to end the day at 8,147.81.

The Cac 40 in France ended 1.33% lower and the German Dax index was down 0.66% at the close.

Britons will have to wait until July for warmer weather, forecasters suggest

Britons will have to wait until July for warmer weather because of cold winds blowing in from the Arctic, the Met Office has said.

The UK has been experiencing temperatures three to five degrees below the season average over the past week, forecasters said.

This is because a mid-Atlantic jet stream – a fast-moving wind in the atmosphere – is guiding wind from the north to the south over the UK resulting in lower temperatures.