Jun 22: Hours left to find Titanic sub; Bank of England set to raise interest rates again; Range Rover Evoque updated

All-out search for Titanic submersible as hours of oxygen left inside vessel

Oxygen on the missing Titanic submersible is expected to run out in hours, with rescue efforts to find the five people onboard in full force overnight.

The vessel, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

As of Wednesday afternoon it was thought just 20 hours of oxygen remained in the vessel, meaning it would run out at some point on Thursday morning.

Bank of England set to raise interest rates again as high inflation sticks

The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row after disappointing inflation figures showed price rises have not eased.

The UK’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was unchanged in May at a rate of 8.7 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It came in above analysts’ expectations for the fourth month in a row, and indicated that inflation has remained persistent despite the Bank’s efforts to bring it down to the two per cent target. Economists agree that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, from the current rate of 4.5 per cent, and that more hikes are on the horizon.

Sunak feels ‘deep moral responsibility’ to keep his inflation-cutting pledge

The prime minister says he feels a ‘deep moral responsibility’ to deliver on his pledge to halve inflation after the key driver behind the cost-of-living crisis stayed static last month.

Office for National Statistics data published on Wednesday showed that the Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) remained at 8.7 per cent in May, the same level as in April, despite experts forecasting a fall to 8.4 per cent.

Rishi Sunak, due to speak on Thursday at an economy-focused PM Connect event in the south-east of England, will look to reassure workers about the pressures being caused by rising prices.

King hails ‘profound and permanent’ contribution of Windrush generation

The King has said it is ‘crucially important’ to recognise the ‘immeasurable’ difference the Windrush generation has made to Britain.

His comments come in the foreword of a book which accompanies a display of portraits that celebrate the Windrush generation in the week marking the 75th anniversary of the crossing.

The milestone is being marked with events across Britain, including a national commemoration service at Southwark Cathedral on Thursday.

Scottish government to publish further independence papers this summer

The Scottish government will publish more papers on the ‘positive case for independence’ this summer.

Independence minister Jamie Hepburn has said voters can expect more publications in the Scottish government’s Building a New Scotland series.

Hepburn said the Scottish government is ‘scaling up’ on its ambition to equip Scots with information on the country’s constitutional future. A paper outlining the need for a written constitution for an independent Scotland was released earlier this week which would be ratified by a referendum, should Scotland become independent.

Wednesday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Arla warns of further price rises unless labour shortage addressed ‘urgently’

Dairy giant Arla has warned of further price rises unless the government ‘urgently’ addresses farming labour shortages.

The UK’s largest dairy co-operative said the industry labour shortage was fuelling food price inflation and ‘could well lead to a crisis in milk production, if it is not addressed as a matter of urgency’.

A survey of Arla’s farmer owners found that almost three-fifths (58 per cent) are finding it harder to find staff compared to 2019, before the pandemic and the end of free movement of people to and from the EU. More than a tenth of farmers (12 per cent) said they were considering leaving dairy farming altogether because of staffing issues.

Range Rover Evoque gains upgraded tech and refreshed cabin

The Range Rover Evoque has been updated with a range of new interior features and cabin materials.

The exterior has been tightened up too through the fitment of Pixel LED headlights with a new daytime running light design. There are also new exterior accents and colours to choose from.

But the largest changes come inside, where you’ll find a new 11.4-inch curved infotainment display that has recently been fitted to cars like the Velar. Utilising JLR’s Pivi Pro software, the system is able to receive over-the-air updates and incorporates Amazon Alexa as standard, too. Controls for the heating and ventilation are all included in the screen, too. Prices start from £40,080.

Weather

A sunny start for most but cloud will push in bringing scattered showers, particularly for central and southern parts, reports BBC Weather. There’s also the potential for thundery downpours. It’ll be a hot day though, with highs of 28 degrees in London and the south-east.

Tonight, showers will ease leaving a dry and clear night.