News Round-Up

June 18: Fuel prices rise; Cost of living protests; Johnson visits Kyiv; Caravanners being ‘forgotten’

  • Here are the headlines on Saturday, June 18

Time 6:50 am, June 18, 2022

Petrol and diesel prices continue ‘stratospheric’ rise

The cost of petrol and diesel continued its ‘stratospheric’ rise on Thursday.

The RAC said that the average cost of unleaded reached 187.51p a litre, with diesel hitting 194.17p.


It means that the cost of filling an average 55-litre family car will now cost £103.13 and £106.79 for petrol and diesel respectively.

Thousands expected at protest to call for help with cost-of-living crisis

Tens of thousands of people will join a protest march on Saturday calling on the Government to do more to tackle the cost of living crisis amid ‘harrowing’ evidence of the impact of soaring inflation on families.

Trade union leaders, frontline workers and community organisations will be among those at the demonstration in London, demanding a ‘better deal’ for workers struggling to cope.

The TUC, which is organising the event, said workers were suffering the ‘longest and harshest’ squeeze on their earnings in modern history.

Starmer and Rayner return ‘beergate’ questionnaires

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner have returned questionnaires to police investigating whether they broke lockdown regulations, a party spokesman has said.

Durham Constabulary are looking into whether the rules were violated after Sir Keir was caught on camera drinking a beer in an MP’s office after a day of campaigning for the local elections in Durham in April 2021.

Both the Labour leader and Ms Rayner have said they have said they will stand down if they are issued with fixed-penalty notices.

Johnson visits Kyiv to offer troop training to ‘change equation’ against Russia

Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to offer a major training operation he believes could ‘change the equation’ against the Russian invasion.

The Prime Minister visited the Ukrainian capital on Friday to pledge training to up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days, as he vowed ‘we will be with you until you ultimately prevail’.

Downing Street said the British-led scheme would train and drill Ukrainian troops to accelerate their deployment, rebuild their forces and increase their resistance.

Covid-19 infection levels rising in all four UK nations

Covid-19 infections have risen in all four nations of the UK, with the increase likely to be driven by the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.

The number of people in hospital with Covid is also showing signs of an upwards trend, suggesting the virus is once again becoming more prevalent across the country.

A total of 1.4m people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 43 per cent from 989,800 the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Treasury issues warning of 1970s-style wage-price spiral

The Government has issued a fresh warning to workers that they cannot expect pay rises to keep up with the soaring cost of living.

Treasury chief secretary Simon Clarke said pay demands which seek to match the rate of inflation risked creating a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, pushing prices in the shops even higher.

His intervention came after the Bank of England forecast inflation was set to hit 11 per cent in the autumn as it hiked interest rates to 1.25 per cent – the fifth successive rise.

Caravanners being ‘forgotten’ in electric car push

Caravan owners who use their cars to tow are being left behind in the drive to move to electric vehicles.

That’s according to Whatcar who, with The Camping and Caravanning Club, has tested eight of the latest electric cars to see how their ranges compare when driven with or without a caravan attached.

The best performing car – the BMW i4 – managed 113 miles when towing a caravan weighted to 85 per cent of the car’s kerb weight, while the worst was the BMW iX, which returned 78.1 miles despite a claimed total range of 198 miles.

Weather outlook

Heavy outbreaks of rain will develop across Wales and central England today but it will remain very warm further south. The north will be fresh and breezy with blustery showers in the north-west, reports the BBC.

It will be cloudy and breezy for N Ireland and much of Scotland with outbreaks of rain in places. It will turn dry for much of Wales and England, but the far south will see thundery rain overnight.

Tomorrow will be cool and breezy for most but the far south will have a damp start. There will large swathes of cloud drifting south through the day with some showers but many areas will see sunshine.

