June 22: Bugatti Tourbillon revealed; Starmer fuel duty warning; Highest public debt since 1961

Bugatti pulls the covers off new Tourbillon

Bugatti has revealed its Chiron replacement that could be the world’s fastest production car – the Tourbillon hybrid.

The engine is a 8.3-litre V16 that was engineered with the help of Cosworth and is said to produce 1,013bhp.

There are three electric motors on board that generate the equivalent of 811bhp, giving a total power output of 1,824bhp. Top speed and 0-60mph figures have not been revealed yet.

Starmer warns fuel duty freeze is a ‘budget-by-budget issue’

Speaking in Harlow, Essex, the Labour leader said he supports freezing fuel duty but stopped short of guaranteeing a parliament-long freeze as a ‘budget-by-budget issue’.

On fuel duty, the Labour leader said: ‘We’re very sensitive to this because we know how impactful it is.

‘Every year we’ve supported the position of keeping that frozen. It’s a budget-by-budget issue, but I would say to anyone who’s concerned on this, check our track record on this.’

UK public debt increases to highest since 1961

UK state debt rose to levels not witnessed for more than 60 years in May despite lower-than-expected Government borrowing, according to official figures.

The data, which comes only two weeks prior to the General Election, underscores the financial challenge facing the next Government, with both Labour and the Conservatives pledging to cut debt.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that public sector net debt as a proportion to UK GDP (gross domestic product) rose to 99.8% for the month.

Tourists urged to avoid car hire company over ‘serious issues’

Holidaymakers are being urged to avoid a car hire company ranked last in a customer satisfaction survey.

Goldcar, which operates in countries such as Spain, Portugal, France and the US, achieved an overall score of 52% in the annual report by consumer group Which?

It was awarded just two stars out of a possible five for value for money, car description matching reality, record given of damage to car, and customer service.

Workers at steel giant Tata to strike in protest against job losses

Workers at steel giant Tata are to strike in protest at the company’s plans to close blast furnaces with the loss of jobs.

Unite said around 1,500 of its members based in Port Talbot and Llanwern, south Wales, will begin an indefinite strike on July 8.

Unite members are already working to rule and banning overtime but the announcement of a strike is a significant escalation.

FTSE 100 loses ground

The FTSE 100 slipped on Friday after official figures showed UK state debt rose to levels not witnessed for more than 60 years in May.

The blue-chip index fell 35 points to 8,238 on Friday, a 0.4% fall.

Earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that public sector net debt as a proportion of UK GDP (gross domestic product) rose to 99.8% for the month.

It comes after the Bank of England voted to keep rates held at 5.25% until at least August on Thursday, in a move which was criticised by some segments of the corporate world as stifling growth.

