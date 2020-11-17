Less than one in 12 car buyers predict their next vehicle will be fully electric, according to new research.

In a survey of more than 2,000 adults, respondents cited a lack of fast public chargers and no ability to charge at home as reasons for not wanting to make the EV switch.

The KwikFit survey found the key concern – shared by 37 per cent of the respondents – was the apparent lack of fast charging points in the areas they drive in.

Additionally, 30 per cent claimed that the inability to charge a car at home blocked their decision.

The study found that only eight per cent of car buyers expect their next vehicle to be electric.

The results are not likely to take into account the news that the government is considering a ban of conventionally powered vehicles from sale from 2030 onwards.

This move, due to be announced by the prime minister shortly, will likely supercharge electric car sales.

A concern shared by over a third of respondents was around range anxiety with a further third saying the increased cost of electric cars also put them off.

Tesla specialist Richard Symons, founder of R Symons based in New Milton, Hampshire, said education was important when selling to electric car customers.

He said: ‘I think the key to adoption is good information and positive education on [electric cars].

‘People either don’t want to change or aren’t aware of the practicalities EVs provide.’

In the survey, other reasons why buyers claimed to be sceptical included 17 per cent wanting to know more people who own an electric car before they commit to one themselves.

Some 10 per cent claimed they didn’t believe that EVs are more environmentally friendly than existing cars.

KwikFit’s Roger Griggs said: ‘Although there have been many early adopters of electric cars, this research clearly identifies the areas which are of most concern to drivers and are the biggest barriers in stopping the majority from considering a switch to electric.

‘Government and industry need to work together on ongoing education and infrastructure programmes to ensure fully electric vehicles successfully become the mainstream within the government’s timetable.

‘Motorists still have a lot to learn about electric cars and our local areas need to be better prepared to cope with an influx of electric car owners.’