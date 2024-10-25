Kia’s new EV3 compact SUV named Car of the Year in Electrifying.com awards

Kia’s EV3 has been named Car of the Year by electric car exerts Electrying.com.

The new compact electric SUV took home the overall gong in the electric car website’s annual car awards, with judges saying it ‘stands head and shoulders’ above the competition.

Its sister firm Hyundai was voted Brand of the Year due its large electric car offering, while Instavolt scooped Charging Network of the Year.

The charging firm was awarded the gong on account of it ‘consistently’ delivering a ‘reliable’ network to electric car drivers in the UK.

Renault’s retro 5 E-Tech took home Best Value Electric Car, while the Citroen e-C4 was voted Used Electric Car of the Year.

The awards were voted for by a panel of experts at Electrifying.com, which included the website’s founder – broadcaster and motoring journalist Ginny Buckley.

‘With so many great models launched this year, choosing our winners was tough,’ said Buckley.

‘But in terms of the all round package and sheer value for money, the Kia EV3 stands head and shoulders above everything else in its class.

‘It’s the kind of car that makes going electric easy, and we know that once you’ve owned an EV, you won’t go back.’