Ford Birmingham Motability specialist Kevyn Robinson has been praised for his loyalty and dedication after notching up 40 years’ service.

The 62-year-old started his career with the Bristol Street Motors dealership – part of Vertu Motors – in February 1981 as a new car sales executive after working for his late father’s dealership.

He has been a Motability specialist for more than 20 years, which has seen him helping people who are disabled lease the most suitable new car using their disability benefit.

A keen kickboxer who achieved his black belt six years ago, Robinson said he was looking forward to lockdown restrictions being lifted so he could get back to the gym.

He is also keen to spend time with new-born grandson Oskar.

‘I have thoroughly enjoyed the last 40 years working for Bristol Street Motors,’ he said.

‘I have stayed with the group throughout my career because the company’s values and commitment to colleagues are second to none, and it is a very secure place to work.’

Hand-written finance agreements

Ford Birmingham was the first dealership to open in the Bristol Street Motors group.

Reflecting on his career, Robinson added: ‘The sector has changed so much over the years. Back then, we had to hand-write finance agreements!

‘Some popular models that I remember selling were the Cortina, Capri, Sierra, Escort and Granada.

‘To anyone looking to get into the motoring sector, I would say do it! Vertu Motors holds high customer values built on trust and honesty.

‘Many of my customers have become personal friends over the years and I have made many wonderful friendships with colleagues.’

Presenting him with his award, Vertu Motors chief executive Robert Forrester said: ‘It’s very important that we recognise our long-standing colleagues who have put so much hard work and commitment into our business.

‘To work for a company for 40 years shows a tremendous level of dedication.

‘Kevyn is a fantastic and well-respected colleague who goes the extra mile for his customers and I’m very grateful for his dedication and loyalty.’

Kevyn Robinson, right. receives his long-service award from Robert Forrester