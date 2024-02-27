Koenigsegg opens state-of-the-art new dealership on swanky London high street

Swedish supercar brand Koenigsegg has opened a new state-of-the-art luxury showroom in one of London’s most up-market areas.

The dealership is located in the heart of the capital, on Kensington High Street, and becomes the company’s flagship facility.

The site will house various models from across the Koenigsegg range, allowing customers to get up close and personal with a variety of cars.

Bosses say the latest development marks a ‘significant milestone in Koenigsegg’s global expansion strategy’ and demonstrates the brand’s commitment to the UK.

Commenting on the opening Darren McDermott, co-owner – Koenigsegg London: ‘Koenigsegg London will be a fantastic addition to the Koenigsegg network, and we’re delighted to be the UK’s official dedicated distributor and service agent.

‘London is the ultimate destination for the purchase and aftercare of these amazing hypercars and we look forward to welcoming our clients to the Kensington showroom and joining us on this exciting journey.’

His fellow co-owner, James Walker, added: ‘We are so proud and excited to announce the opening of our Koenigsegg dealership in the heart of London.

‘This marks a significant milestone for us, and it’s an absolute honour to represent a brand as prestigious and innovative as Koenigsegg.

‘Our whole team at Koenigsegg London are passionate about these incredible hypercars, and we are eager to share this passion with the city. The opportunity to bring Koenigsegg to central London is not just a business achievement for us, it’s a personal dream come true.’

Christian von Koenigsegg, founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, said the new business would seek to deliver a ‘unique and immersive experience’ to customers.

He added: ‘We are thrilled that Koenigsegg London joins our dealer network and becomes part of the Koenigsegg family.

‘The new facility will be perfectly placed in the UK’s capital to deliver a unique and immersive experience that reflects the exceptional quality, innovation, and performance that define Koenigsegg.’