Log in
Lamborghini Urus 15,000th model via PALamborghini Urus 15,000th model via PA

News

Lamborghini celebrates milestone with 15,000th Urus in three years

  • Luxury model has been a massive sales hit for manufacturer
  • Special SUV is coming to the UK in right-hand-drive guise
  • Urus contributed to Lamborghini’s overall sales doubling in 2019

Time 8 mins ago

Lamborghini has notched up a milestone for its best-selling model the Urus SUV after building 15,000 in just three years of production.

It makes it the manufacturer’s highest-produced model in the shortest time – and what’s more, this special one is heading to the UK.

The exterior of the right-hand-drive model is Grigio Keres Matt grey from the Graphite Capsule colours collection, with green accents on the bodywork.

Advert

Inside, meanwhile, has a two-tone black-and-green theme.

The Urus has been a huge sales hit for Lamborghini, with the firm expanding its factory to cope with demand, and it contributed to overall sales doubling in 2019 – the first full year it was on sale.

It’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 641bhp and 850Nm of torque and hits 60mph in 3.4 seconds, going on to a top speed of 190mph.

Prices start at about £140,000, with standard equipment including adaptive air suspension, carbon ceramic brakes plus a twin-screen infotainment system.

Advert

The Urus’s continued popularity in the luxury SUV market also contributed to Lamborghini achieving record sales in the first half of this year, with 4,852 cars delivered so far.

James Baggott: I’ve been driving the good, the bad… and the Urus

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51