Law-breaking motorhome dealer avoids jail after court hears business would suffer without him

A Scottish motorhome dealer, who has been caught driving while disqualified four times, has narrowly avoided jail after a court heard his business would suffer if he was put behind bars.

Christopher Dickson runs Dicksons of Perth – an exclusive motorhome dealership which employees 27 people in central Scotland.

The 37-year-old was initially banned from driving for 40 months after hitting the headlines for a drunken road rage incident in 2017, which saw him write off a family’s people carrier before threatening to hit a mother-of-three.

His ban was then upgraded to five years after he was caught flouting the order later that same year before further offences in 2021 and February of last year.

Despite receiving several warnings, Dickson was once again caught behind the wheel at around 7.30am on October 7, when officers stopped him for driving a white Fiat 500 on the A9.

He has now appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, where he admitted to driving while banned and without insurance, the Courier reports.

Speaking on behalf on Dickson, defence solicitor Robin Beattie told the court her client ran a successful business, whose employees would suffer if their boss was sent to jail.

He added that on the day in question, Dickson, of Manse Road, Moulin, had been out working with his brother, who then became unable to give him a lift back to Perth.

This, the lawyer said, is what caused the motor trader to get behind the wheel himself, despite being banned and uninsured.

Beattie told the court: ‘Mr Dickson is a very successful business person.