Law-breaking motorhome dealer avoids jail after court hears business would suffer without him

‘His company involves 27 people and Mr Dickson is very much involved in the day-to-day running of the business, the maintaining of that workforce and obtaining contracts.
‘The business relies on Mr Dickson to operate and continue to employ these people.’
‘He believes his circumstances are somehow always going to get him out of jail’
After hearing all the evidence, Sheriff Krista Johnston decided against imposing a custodial sentence.
Dickson was instead handed placed on an electronic tag and put under a curfew, which means he can’t leave his home between 7pm and 7am for the next six months.
He was also handed a fresh driving ban of 40 months and given a thorough dressing down by Sheriff Johnson.
“I see nothing here to mitigate the offence, she said. It is a poor explanation, because there are alternatives available – particularly to a man of his means.
“He chose to drive. And by choosing to drive, he is staring a period of imprisonment in the face.
‘I am told that he is a successful businessman, but should that give him a ticket to avoid a custodial sentence?
‘I have a flavour from this (pre-sentencing) report that this is a man who believes his circumstances are somehow always going to get him out of jail.’
Explaining the sentence, she told Dixon: ‘I have to think about what’s best to protect the public.
‘Part of my thinking is that I just jail you today and that might work as a deterrent.
‘But if there is an alternative that will allow you to continue in your employment, I have to consider that as a possibility.’
She added: ‘It must be very apparent to you that if you continue to do this, you will run up against a sheriff who will jail you without hesitation.’
Pictured: Perth Sheriff Court via PA Images