Law-breaking motorhome dealer avoids jail after court hears business would suffer without him

  • Scottish motorhome dealer avoids jail after flouting driving ban for a fourth time
  • Christopher Dickson was caught behind the wheel of a white Fiat 500 on October 7
  • Defence team say staff at Dicksons of Perth would be impacted if their boss was sent to jail

Time 8:53 am, December 5, 2024

A Scottish motorhome dealer, who has been caught driving while disqualified four times, has narrowly avoided jail after a court heard his business would suffer if he was put behind bars.

Christopher Dickson runs Dicksons of Perth – an exclusive motorhome dealership which employees 27 people in central Scotland.

The 37-year-old was initially banned from driving for 40 months after hitting the headlines for a drunken road rage incident in 2017, which saw him write off a family’s people carrier before threatening to hit a mother-of-three.

His ban was then upgraded to five years after he was caught flouting the order later that same year before further offences in 2021 and February of last year.

Despite receiving several warnings, Dickson was once again caught behind the wheel at around 7.30am on October 7, when officers stopped him for driving a white Fiat 500 on the A9.

He has now appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, where he admitted to driving while banned and without insurance, the Courier reports.

Speaking on behalf on Dickson, defence solicitor Robin Beattie told the court her client ran a successful business, whose employees would suffer if their boss was sent to jail.

He added that on the day in question, Dickson, of Manse Road, Moulin, had been out working with his brother, who then became unable to give him a lift back to Perth.

This, the lawyer said, is what caused the motor trader to get behind the wheel himself, despite being banned and uninsured.

Beattie told the court: ‘Mr Dickson is a very successful business person.

‘His company involves 27 people and Mr Dickson is very much involved in the day-to-day running of the business, the maintaining of that workforce and obtaining contracts.

‘The business relies on Mr Dickson to operate and continue to employ these people.’

‘He believes his circumstances are somehow always going to get him out of jail’

After hearing all the evidence, Sheriff Krista Johnston decided against imposing a custodial sentence.

Dickson was instead handed placed on an electronic tag and put under a curfew, which means he can’t leave his home between 7pm and 7am for the next six months.

He was also handed a fresh driving ban of 40 months and given a thorough dressing down by Sheriff Johnson.

“I see nothing here to mitigate the offence, she said. It is a poor explanation, because there are alternatives available – particularly to a man of his means.

“He chose to drive. And by choosing to drive, he is staring a period of imprisonment in the face.

‘I am told that he is a successful businessman, but should that give him a ticket to avoid a custodial sentence?

‘I have a flavour from this (pre-sentencing) report that this is a man who believes his circumstances are somehow always going to get him out of jail.’

Explaining the sentence, she told Dixon: ‘I have to think about what’s best to protect the public.

‘Part of my thinking is that I just jail you today and that might work as a deterrent.

‘But if there is an alternative that will allow you to continue in your employment, I have to consider that as a possibility.’

She added: ‘It must be very apparent to you that if you continue to do this, you will run up against a sheriff who will jail you without hesitation.’

Pictured: Perth Sheriff Court via PA Images

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



