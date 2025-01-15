Leapmotor signs franchise agreement with Arnold Clark as brand continues UK growth

Stellantis’s Chinese EV brand Leapmotor has agreed a new franchise deal with Arnold Clark as it continues to build its presence in the UK.

The much-talked about outfit joins Arnold Clark as its 31st manufacturer partner with sites set to open across Scotland.

The partnership will kick off with four initial branches in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perth and Aberdeen.

Insiders have also told Car Dealer that the brand could also be represented in Edinburgh at the current Evans Halshaw Vauxhall site, which Arnold Clark is rumoured to be taking over from February 1.

Confirming the new partnership, David Boyd, brand Director at Arnold Clark, said: ‘With more and more motorists choosing to go electric, we’re very excited to welcome Leapmotor to the Arnold Clark family and offer our customers even more choice.

‘Leapmotor is an innovative and forward-thinking brand, so we’re looking forward to showcasing their cars and their amazing features in our branches.’

Car Dealer reported last year that Stellantis has invested around €1.5bn in order to acquire a 21% stake in Leapmotor.

At first just two models will be brought to the UK, starting with the T03 – a small five-door supermini which will rival the Fiat 500.

It has a range of around 165 miles on a single charge and will aim to make a significant dent in the budget EV market.

Elsewhere, the brand will also release the C10 in a bid to take on the Tesla Model Y. The saloon has a claimed 261-mile range and an impressive 228bhp.

Damien Dally, brand director for Leapmotor in the UK, added: ‘I am delighted to welcome Arnold Clark to Leapmotor, extending their broad range of Stellantis group brands to their portfolio.

‘I wish all of the Arnold Clark team and future Leapmotor customers great success for the exciting future as we roll out our range of high-tech, high-value models.’